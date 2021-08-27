Last season, the McLean County High School football program had lofty expectations for its senior-laden group.
The Cougars were ready from the start, winning their first three contests before suffering a setback against Owensboro Catholic. After that, however, COVID-19 essentially shut down the remainder of the season. McLean County returned for one final contest in the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs, but after more than a month of not playing, the Cougars came up short in their first-round upset bid.
Health and safety protocols wiped out four games — half of the regular season — and left the Cougars dissatisfied with the way their 2020 campaign played out.
Last week, however, coach Zach Wagner’s group got back to work.
The Cougars held tough in a back-and-forth matchup against Ohio County, which resulted in a 38-30 victory. Lucas Mauzy (three touchdowns) and James Haerle (one TD) combined to rush for 210 yards on 35 carries — helping McLean County run for 336 yards as a team.
Perhaps just as important, though, is the passing-game wrinkle the Cougars used within their offense.
Let’s not get carried away, of course. McLean County’s bread and butter is still its Wing-T attack, but there’s no denying that adding an additional threat through the air can only open up the running lanes.
Last week, quarterback Brodie Cline threw the ball 14 times. It may seem like much, but McLean County didn’t surpass that passing number until the third week of the 2020 season.
The Cougars have excelled using their run-based approach, especially against its fellow Class 2-A foes, but sustaining success depends on keeping defenses off balance.
Enter Cline and his primary target, Brady Dame, to help stabilize the team’s offense.
“Mauzy and Haerle really ran hard for us, and early on we were effective in our passing game, utilizing Brady Dame, and I thought that opened up the running game for us,” Wagner said after the win, in which Dame caught three passes for 46 yards.
Of course, there are plenty of things for the Cougars to improve on. Last week, they did just enough for the win — lifted by Mauzy’s 2-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left to play.
If McLean County can continue to pound the ball as efficiently as it has — and there’s no reason to think it won’t — and also establishes a consistent passing attack, the Cougars have a chance to put something special together in 2021.
Wagner is confident his team has the tools for a successful campaign, as long as they continue to improve.
“We’re very young and raw,” he said before the season began. “We need reps, and you can tell we had an abbreviated season, both at the varsity and junior varsity levels of play.
“We have to teach and coach a lot with this group because we’re simply behind the 8-ball a little bit when it comes to repetitions, which is what we need to make both our offense and defense effective.”
Last year was put to rest prematurely for the Cougars, but they’re hoping this season will be different.
So far, so good.
