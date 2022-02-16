A big second quarter allowed Daviess County to take an eight-point lead into halftime, but Grayson County came roaring out of the break to overcome the Panthers and capture a 64-57 boys basketball victory Tuesday night at DCHS.
According to Panthers coach Neil Hayden, his team struggled when it stopped sharing the ball after the break.
“To Grayson’s credit, they were really tough,” he said. “They got in the lane and rebounded well. I thought we had a great second quarter, but in the second half, we didn’t play the same way offensively. That led to some things in transition for them, and they were able to space us out.
“If we share the ball, we can get in the lane — we got in the lane more than they did — and that’s worked for us. We stopped sharing the ball and took tough 2s. That’s not what we want to do or who we are.”
After falling behind 24-16 with 5:17 left in the second period, the Panthers (11-15) reeled off an 18-2 run that secured DC a 34-26 lead at intermission.
Grayson County (12-13) responded in the third quarter — outscoring DC 18-7 to pull ahead for a 44-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
River Blanton’s layup with 6:59 remaining pushed Grayson to a seven-point lead, but Max Dees scored a layup, drew a foul and converted the conventional three-point play to bring DC within 49-46 with 3:55 left.
Blanton and Chandler McCrady knocked down four consecutive foul shots that extended the Cougars’ lead to 53-46 with 2:06 to go. Blanton scored again with 59 seconds left to drive Grayson’s advantage to 59-50.
Dees drilled a 3-pointer to slice the Panthers’ deficit to 60-55 with 32 seconds left, but Keegan Sharp made four free throws down the stretch to keep DC at bay.
“We weren’t balanced and disciplined in how we wanted to finish off two feet, and I think their physicality pushed us off some spots,” Hayden said. “To their credit, they took us out of what we wanted to do. We need to be more mature there.”
Gage Phelps finished with 18 points to pace DC, with Devonte McCampbell adding 12 points and Dees producing 11 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers shot 23-of-53 from the field (43%), 4-of-14 from 3-point range (28%) and 7-of-12 at the free-throw line (58%) with nine turnovers.
Blanton led the Cougars with 18 points, Sharp posted 16 points, and McCrady tallied 11 points. Grayson made 23-of-56 shots from the field (41%), 3-of-11 from beyond the arc (27%) and 15-of-23 at the foul line (65%) with eight turnovers and a 32-28 rebounding edge.
GCHS coach Travis Johnston credited the Panthers for making things difficult in the first half.
“They went at us and sort of punked us out that first half,” he said. “We went into halftime and challenged our kids to make sure they were guarding. Daviess was beating us on straight-line drives constantly. When we were able to keep them in front and rebound, we were able to use our transition offense, and that worked out for us.”
DC returns to action Thursday with a trip to Union County for its regular-season finale before the 9th District Tournament starts next week.
GRAYSON COUNTY 16 10 18 20 — 64
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 24 7 14 — 57
Grayson County (64) — Blanton 18, Sharp 16, McCrady 10, Logsdon 8, Tomes 6, Childress 4, Bratcher 2.
Daviess County (57) — Phelps 18, McCampbell 12, Dees 11, Moss 8, McCain 5, Payne 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.