CALHOUN — McLean County used its ground-and-pound offense to sustain long drives throughout Thursday night, which helped the No. 8 Cougars claim a 21-14 Class 2-A district football victory over No. 6 Hancock County in front of a loud and rowdy crowd at Paulsen Stadium.

The Cougars’ Zach Clayton ran for 119 yards with a touchdown on 25 carries, leading a charge that racked up 250 yards on the ground for McLean County (7-1, 2-1 in District 2).

