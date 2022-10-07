CALHOUN — McLean County used its ground-and-pound offense to sustain long drives throughout Thursday night, which helped the No. 8 Cougars claim a 21-14 Class 2-A district football victory over No. 6 Hancock County in front of a loud and rowdy crowd at Paulsen Stadium.
The Cougars’ Zach Clayton ran for 119 yards with a touchdown on 25 carries, leading a charge that racked up 250 yards on the ground for McLean County (7-1, 2-1 in District 2).
“We knew it would be a tough one,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said afterward. “We thought that if we could handle any adversity that came our way, we thought that we’d be OK. I thought we did handle it.”
The Cougars took the opening kickoff and pieced together an 18-play, 69-yard drive — aided by three fourth-down conversions, including a fake punt — that was capped off by Clayton’s 3-yard scoring run for a 7-0 lead with only 3.7 seconds left in the opening frame.
“It was great,” Wagner said of his team’s first drive. “We literally ate up the entire first quarter. Nothing fancy, we just nickeled and dimed them going down and put it in. I think that was big. You look up and think, ‘Dang, that was the entire first quarter.’ ”
The Hornets (6-2, 1-2) responded minutes later, needing only eight plays before Austin Volocko scored on a sweeping 6-yard run to the left side. The 2-point try was no good, however, leaving Hancock County trailing 7-6 with 8:14 before halftime.
On the very next possession, the Cougars had an answer in the form of a 15-play, 97-yard scoring drive. Will Taylor punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to lift his team to a 14-6 advantage with 17.7 seconds left in the second quarter.
Both teams traded possessions early in the second half — Hancock County turned the ball over on downs, McLean County fumbled and then the Cougars forced their second interception of the game — before Elijah Baldwin broke free for a 20-yard scoring scamper to put MCHS ahead 21-6 with 3:36 left in the third.
Hancock County’s Jack Roberts carried in a 3-yard touchdown with 8:06 remaining, drawing the Hornets to within a single possession after converting the 2-point conversion, but McLean County had another long drive in the tank. The Cougars used up enough clock to give Hancock County just one play at the end of the game — a long heave by quarterback Cole Dixon that fell incomplete as time expired.
“Very proud of our defense,” Wagner said. “I thought they were tired. They bent but didn’t break and they hung in there at the end.
“We knew we had to take away their two big receivers, Volocko and (Kaleb) Keown. Keown is a big kid and Volocko is very shifty, he can go up and get the ball. We felt if we could stay on top of them and not let them get big shots downfield, that we’d be OK and be able to stop them.”
The Hornets were limited to 113 yards of total offense.
Baldwin finished with 54 yards and a score on eight carries for McLean County, Brodie Cline ran 12 times for 50 yards, and Taylor chipped in 23 yards with a TD on seven rushes.
Both teams are off next week for fall break, which Wagner expects to be an important stretch for his squad.
“We just need to heal up and rest up,” he said. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier. We’re not going to have any cupcakes with Owensboro Catholic coming up. We’ll rest up, heal up and get ready for the Aces.”
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 7 7 0 — 21
McLEAN COUNTY 0 6 0 8 — 14
M-Clayton 3 run (Capps kick)
H-Volocko 6 run (run failed)
M-Taylor 1 run (Capps kick)
M-Baldwin 20 run (Capps kick)
H-Roberts 3 run (run good)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.