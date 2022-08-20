The McLean County High School football team opened the season with a 28-6 victory over host Ohio County on Friday night at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
The Cougars racked up 222 yards on the ground to build a 22-0 lead at halftime.
Elijah Baldwin rushed for 57 yards with a 51-yard TD, Lucas Mauzy added 57 yards and a 9-yard scoring run of his own, and Ayden Rice added a 9-yard TD.
Matthew Smith scored the lone touchdown for Ohio County, reaching pay dirt on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Eagles finished with 243 yards of total offense.
Evan Ward made two interceptions for McLean County, Baldwin added an interception, and Colton Free recovered a fumble forced by Will Taylor.
“We came out fast in the first half and sluggish in the second but closed the game out well,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said. “A lot of guys got some good reps and experience tonight.”
McLean County is scheduled to host Breckinridge County next week, while Ohio County plays host to Warren East.
Cole Dixon completed all eight of his pass attempts for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and he added a 7-yard scoring scamper to lead the Hornets in Harned.
Austin Volocko made three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns, and defensively he snagged a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a TD.
Sean Young also hauled in a 21-yard scoring pass, and the Hornets got rushing touchdowns from Dylan Morris (14 yards), Jack Duncan (1 yard) and Drew Lyday (7 yards).
The Hornets, who forced a running clock in the second quarter, finished with 301 yards of total offense.
“We did all right in that department,” HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks said of his team’s scoring ability.
The Hornets play at Muhlenberg County next week.
Zach Clark’s 60-yard interception return for a touchdown got the Red Devils on the board first, but the Class 6-A defending champion Tigers were too much to overcome in Louisville.
Kenyata Carbon broke free for an 83-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, but St. Xavier answered with an 89-yard kickoff return score by Cooper Smith.
Don’Tre Richardson carried in rushing scores of 22 yards and 12 yards to put the Tigers ahead for good.
OHS returns to action next week when it hosts City-County foe Apollo.
The Mustangs fell to the Falcons in their season-opening matchup in Fort Campbell.
Muhlenberg County plays again next week when the Mustangs host Hancock County.
