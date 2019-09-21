McLean County rolled up a whopping 539 yards on the ground on Friday night, plenty enough to turn back visiting Butler County 55-32 in a high school football game at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Andrew Munster scored three touchdowns for the Cougars, to go with 154 yards rushing.
Peyton Caraway led the McLean County attack with 185 yards and scored a TD, and Connor Baldwin also topped the century mark with 107 yards on the ground.
McLean County also got three scoring runs from Matthew Miller.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-0 in Class 2-A district) led 21-8 at the first break and increased their advantage to 36-16 by intermission.
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Flener and also scored on a 5-yard run. The Bears (1-4, 0-1) also got a scoring run from Josh Morris and a 58-yard fumble return for a score from Jordan Todd.
Next Friday, McLean County invades Mortons Gap for a games against Hopkins County Central.
BARREN COUNTY 41, HANCOCK COUNTY 7
Barren County was too much for visiting Hancock County, posting a 34-point victory over the visiting Hornets in Glasgow.
Hancock County (1-4) was led by freshman running back Xander Early, who carried 26 times for 160 yards, and teammate Tristan Robbins, who scored the Hornets' lone touchdown on an 11-yard run.
Defensively, the Hornets were led by Blaze Nalley, who had recorded three sacks.
The victorious Trojans improved to 4-1.
Hancock County opens Class 2-A district play next Friday with a visit to Butler County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 34, OHIO COUNTY 20
Muhlenberg County ventured to Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford and came away with a two-touchdown victory over host Ohio County.
The Mustangs, with their second win in the last three games, improved to 2-3, while the Eagles lost their second game in a row and fell to 2-3.
Next Friday, Muhlenberg County plays host to Grayson County, and Ohio County entertains Owensboro.
