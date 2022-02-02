The McLean County High School boys basketball team has seen tremendous growth in the last couple of seasons, and the Cougars don’t envision that ending anytime soon.
The Cougars, following back-to-back winning seasons, are currently 13-8 with two weeks left in the regular season. Down the stretch, MCHS coach Darren Lynam simply wants to see more of the same from his experienced team.
“We’ve had trouble beating Owensboro, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County the last couple of years,” said Lynam, in his third season in Calhoun, “but we’ve been able to beat everybody else. I think we’re doing really well for a school our size.
“We’re hoping to get our third winning season here in a row, which hasn’t been done since the ‘80s.”
Leading the charge for the Cougars has been the duo of 5-foot-11 junior guard Jaxon Floyd (14.5 ppg) and 6-3 senior forward Brady Dame (13.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg).
“We were helped tremendously with Brady Dame taking the extra year,” Lynam said. “He has so much size and strength and so much speed, he can play all over the floor. He can play inside or go outside and handle the ball. He’s actually one of our better 3-point shooters (42.9%).
“Jaxon Floyd has really emerged this year. He’s our point guard, and he’s had a bunch of games scoring in double figures.”
McLean County also benefits from a strong cast around Dame and Floyd — 5-11 junior wing Cruz Lee (8.8 ppg), 5-10 senior wing Bryce Durbin (5.7 ppg), 6-foot sophomore guard Brodie Cline (4.2 ppg) and 6-1 junior forward Evan Ward (4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), among others.
“Bryce Durbin is a veteran player with some experience,” Lynam noted. “He plays really good defense for us. Cruz Lee emerged last year in the middle of the year as a sophomore. He’s our third-leading scorer and plays a lot of heavy minutes for us, as well.
“We’ve got other pieces like Evan Ward, he can man up a forward spot for us and get work done around the basket. Carter Riley can guard off the bench, and James Haerle helps out inside, subbing in for our big guys and giving us quality minutes inside. He leads our team in taking charges.
“Brodie Cline is a sophomore feeling his way a little bit, as all sophomores do. Brodie has really come on here since after Christmas, and he even started a few games for us.”
As a team, the Cougars are scoring 54.4 points per game on 47.6% shooting from the floor, 30.7% from 3-point range and 67.1% at the free-throw line.
They also feature the 12th best scoring defense in Kentucky, allowing just 49.6 points per matchup.
“We feel we have a solid defensive team,” Lynam said. “Really, that’s what we’ve hung our hat on every year. Last year, we were second in the state on defense.
“The guys work hard. They’re dedicated, and they have shown everybody around here that you can win consistently at McLean County.”
Moving forward, the Cougars only want to fine-tune some things before the 10th District Tournament begins later this month.
“Take care of the ball, limit turnovers, shoot good shots and play good defense,” Lynam said. “That’s the formula.”
McLean County will play again in this weekend’s Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter, barring changes due to weather.
Friday’s schedule is: McLean County boys against Hopkins County Central at 6 p.m., followed by Henderson County boys against Muhlenberg County at 7:30.
Saturday’s games will be: Shawe Memorial boys vs. Foundation Academy at 10 a.m.; St. Mary boys vs. Whitesville Trinity at 11:30 a.m.; McLean County boys vs. Louisville Collegiate at 1:10 p.m.; Henderson County girls vs. Frankfort at 2:30 p.m.; Daviess County girls vs. Webster County at 4:20 p.m.; Madisonville-North Hopkins boys vs. Paducah Tilghman at 6 p.m.; and McLean County vs. Foundation Academy at 7:30 p.m.
“We always love playing in the Sportscenter,” Lynam said. “I think it’s a beautiful facility. Our boys get hyped up to go in there to play. We play five or six games in there a year.
“They’ve been a very gracious host. It gives a lot of players in our area the chance to play in there, whether they make the regional tournament or not. Even some teams across the river or in other regions get to go in there and play.”
