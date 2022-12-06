Jaxon Floyd scored a team-high 26 points to lead the McLean County boys basketball team to a 67-54 win over Crittenden County on Monday evening in Calhoun.
Gunnar Revelett added 15 points for the Cougars (4-0), and Brodie Cline finished with 14 points.
Travis Champion scored 33 points to pace the Rockets (2-2).
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 11 15 9 19 — 54
McLEAN COUNTY 23 18 14 12 — 67
Crittenden County (54) — Champion 33, Morgeson 9, Hatfield 4, Gobin 3, Keller 2, Poindexter 2, Counts 1.
McLean County (67) — Floyd 26, Revelett 15, Cline 14, Ward 6, C. Lee 4, Whitaker 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.