Brady Dame scored 16 points to lead McLean County High School to a 56-42 boys basketball win over Todd County Central on Monday night in Calhoun.
Jaxon Floyd finished with 13 points for the Cougars (13-8), who made 19-of-23 free throws and 11-of-11 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Preston Moore paced the Rebels (16-6) with 15 points.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 14 9 9 10 — 42
McLEAN COUNTY 13 12 10 21 — 56
Todd County Central (42) — Moore 15, Glass 7, Johnson 7, Andrews 6, Brandon 5, Whitlock 2.
McLean County (56) — Dame 16, Floyd 13, Cline 8, Durbin 8, Lee 5, Ward 4, Haerle 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 75, CLOVERPORT 53
Kaleb Keown scored 19 points, and Evan Ferry added 17 points in the Hornets’ victory in Hawesville.
Ryan Ogle and Devyn Powers finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Hancock County (7-14).
Cole Weatherholt finished with 17 points for the Aces (2-16).
CLOVERPORT 15 10 16 12 — 53
HANCOCK COUNTY 16 17 22 21 — 75
Cloverport (53) — Weatherholt 17, Blair 7, Hedges 7, Lagadinos 7, Poole 7, Emery 4, Lamar 4.
Hancock County (75) — Keown 19, Ferry 17, Ogle 14, Powers 13, Emmick 6, Mundy 3, Payne 3.
BUTLER COUNTY 84, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61
Landon Huff scored 18 points as the host Raiders lost at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Nathan Hernandez finished with 17 points for Trinity (10-10).
Lawson Rice scored 21 points to pace the Bears (13-6), while Jagger Henderson posted 17 points, Solomon Fleener contributed 16 points, and Brody Hunt finished with 15 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 19 22 21 22 — 84
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 20 11 16 — 61
Butler County (84) — Rice 21, Henderson 17, Fleener 16, Hunt 15, I. Dockery 5, Tichenor 5, B. Dockery 3, Phelps 2.
Whitesville Trinity (61) — Huff 18, Hernandez 17, Howard 9, Smith 6, Wright 4, Aull 3, Mills 3, Goetz 1.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 61, CLOVERPORT 19
Bailey Poole scored 17 points and dished four assists in the Lady Hornets’ victory in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts added 12 points for Hancock County (9-12), while Ella House and Alexis Gay reeled in six and five rebounds, respectively.
Cloverport slipped to 3-14.
CLOVERPORT 3 9 5 2 — 19
HANCOCK COUNTY 16 20 18 7 — 61
Cloverport (19) — B. Hurst 6, Thurman 5, Burden 3, Stinnett 3, A. Hurst 2.
Hancock County (61) — Poole 17, Li. Roberts 12, E. House 8, Morris 8, Johnson 5, La. Roberts 3, Gay 2, A. House 2, Jones 2, Ross 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 49, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 45
Cassidy Morris scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ loss at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Josie Aull added 11 points for Trinity (8-8), and Sarah Payne swiped four steals.
Gracie Cardwell scored 12 points for Butler County (18-1), Taylin Clark had 11 points, and Graci Leach and Jaelyn Taylor each chipped in 10 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 10 14 12 13 — 49
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 7 8 16 — 45
Butler County (49) — Cardwell 12, Clark 11, G. Leach 10, Taylor 10, T. Leach 4, Phelps 2.
Whitesville Trinity (45) — Morris 16, Aull 11, McDowell 8, Hatfield 4, Hibbitt 4, Payne 2.
MEADE COUNTY 62, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 39
Peyton Bradley scored 18 points as the Lady Waves won their 11th straight game.
Paige Medley had 11 points, and Aubrey Hardesty chipped in 10 points for Meade County (18-5).
Breckinridge County slipped to 18-4.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 4 17 10 7 — 39
MEADE COUNTY 13 23 7 17 — 62
Meade County (62) — Bradley 18, Medley 11, Hardesty 10, Clanton 7, Durbin 6, Babb 4, Crawley 4, Triplett 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.