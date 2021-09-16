The McLean County High School football team won 58-26 over Muhlenberg County at Paulsen Stadium on Sept. 10.
The student section was back with a Hawaiian theme and rocking out with the DJ all night, fans singing along while the players danced on the field between plays.
The youth football league and cheerleaders were recognized prior to the game and the family football atmosphere of McLean County was clearly evident on a nice fall evening in Calhoun.
The Cougars had 44 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Brodie Cline was 4-10 passing for 48 yards and one touchdown. Brady Dame caught two of those passes for a total of 39 yards along with another Pick Six with a 47-yard return.
Zach Clayton led the Cougar offense with 91 yards rushing. Lucas Mauzy had 63 yards and James Haerle was right behind him with 62. Sophomore Elijah Baldwin had 56 yards and freshman Ayden Rice added 54.
Defensively, the Cougars held Muhlenberg County to just 50 rushing yards on the night and were led by Baldwin with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Noah Coleman had eight tackles, including two sacks. Haerle and Wesley Wells each added six stops.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and Cline went right to work with a six-yard pass to Clayton. Mauzy, Haerle and Clayton moved the ball with a little help from a Cline keeper before Cline found Dame for a 37-yard touchdown pass.
Mauzy carried in the conversion to put McLean on the board 8-0 just over four minutes into the game.
Muhlenberg County only had one attempt with a pass that fell incomplete before Dame snagged the interception that he returned 47 yards to the end zone barely a minute after his last trip. Clayton executed a great cut and twist for the conversion and the Cougars were out front 16-0.
Muhlenberg scored in their next possession, but Wells stopped the conversion and the score was 16-6 midway through the first quarter. Haerle returned the next kickoff nearly 20 yards, bringing the ball just inside Mustang territory.
Haerle carried the ball double-digits before Baldwin took a toss from Cline for a 14-yard gain that moved the Cougars inside the red zone. Mauzy finished off with a scoring play from four yards out. A successful conversion pass from Cline to Clayton made it 24-6 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.
A big kick from Jacob Capps was fumbled by Muhlenberg and immediately recovered by Baldwin to set the Cougars up with possession again just outside the red zone.
Cline pitched it over to Haerle who took off and jumped over a defender for a 10-yard gain, but the Mustangs got it back with an interception and scored on a later play. McLean County was still ahead by 10 early in the second quarter.
Haerle returned the next kickoff 16 yards before he and Mauzy went to work, taking turns grinding out yards to move the ball quickly downfield. Clayton then took a nine-yard scamper across the goal line and McLean was ahead 30-14 with 5:09 left in the half.
The Cougar defense buckled down with an immediate stop on the return by Baldwin and Preston Morris. Nolan Blade made a tackle for a loss before the Mustangs fumbled a snap and the quarterback was scrambling to scoop up the ball as a pack of Cougars quickly moved in, causing the pass attempt to fall incomplete.
Coleman then zeroed in on the quarterback again with a sack for a loss of eight to end the half with McLean still leading 30-14.
Muhlenberg had possession to start the second half and was forced to work hard as several passes fell incomplete and the Cougars kept pushing them back every few plays.
The Mustangs kept at it and managed to score midway through the third quarter, narrowing the gap to just 10 again after a failed conversion attempt.
Will Taylor downed the next kickoff and Clayton popped through on the very first play for a 39-yard gain. Mauzy moved the ball inside the red zone and Haerle finished off with a cutting run from 19 yards out to pad the Cougar lead 36-20 less than a minute after Muhlenberg last scored.
The McLean County defense allowed no advance on the next possession by the Mustangs and the series was ended with a punt. Clayton took off along the near side on the first play again to bring the ball midfield with a 24-yard run.
Taylor then went for 15 before Cline scored on a keeper from 20 yards out, sneaking inside the pylon to make it 42-20 just before the end of the third.
Muhlenberg County answered back early in the final quarter with a big pass play, but Caleb Stein denied the conversion attempt with an attack in the backfield and the score was 42-26 with 9:36 left to play.
Cole Free downed the next kickoff and Baldwin took a toss for a 29-yard run that ended in the end zone, but a penalty cost the Cougars the points.
McLean County set up on the 20-yard line and Mauzy covered half the distance to the goal on the next play.
Rice then carried along the near side to tee up Mauzy for a two-yard scoring play. A successful conversion by Rice put the Cougars up 50-26 midway through the final quarter.
Another big boot by Capps set Muhlenberg up deep in their own territory before Coleman set them back eight yards with another quick sack.
The Mustangs opted to punt and Baldwin scooped it up, returning it seven yards before busting through for a 13-yard gain on a later play.
Rice then went under center and handed off to Kamden Walters with a short gain before taking a keeper all the way home thanks to a great block from Edwin Millay.
Rice stepped out of one tackle and took another at the goal line, but stayed up long enough to cross the goal line.
The 43-yard scoring play was the longest rush from the line of scrimmage for the Cougars this season.
Walters carried in the conversion and McLean County ended the game with a 58-26 win over Muhlenberg County.
Head coach Zach Wagner was pleased that the team bounced back from last week’s loss at Grayson County. “I felt that we played more aggressive and were more physical than last week. We still have a lot of room to improve, but I was happy with the overall team performance.”
The now 3-1 Cougars will travel to Todd County Central on Friday, Sept. 17, to face off against the Rebels. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
