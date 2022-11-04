As high school football teams across Kentucky take their first steps into the postseason this week, there’s a certain excitement that fills the air throughout the commonwealth.

Of course, not every program is fortunate enough to advance to the playoffs, but having a chance to continue on is often a result of an offseason and a regular season of hard work and dedication to the cause.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.