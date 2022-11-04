As high school football teams across Kentucky take their first steps into the postseason this week, there’s a certain excitement that fills the air throughout the commonwealth.
Of course, not every program is fortunate enough to advance to the playoffs, but having a chance to continue on is often a result of an offseason and a regular season of hard work and dedication to the cause.
Perhaps no team, locally or otherwise, exemplifies that effort more than the McLean County Cougars.
After missing out on the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs in 2021 — the first time McLean County didn’t reach the postseason since 2014 — the Cougars clearly went back to work. They got back into the weight room and returned to the gridiron in 2022 with a fervor and a belief that they wouldn’t be left on the sidelines again.
MCHS came racing out of the gates to begin the season, capturing five consecutive victories with wins over Ohio County, Breckinridge County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central.
Setbacks to district foes Butler County and Owensboro Catholic sandwiched wins over Allen County-Scottsville and Hancock County, before the Cougars closed out the regular season with a convincing 36-14 win against Hopkins County Central.
As it stands, the Cougars enter Friday’s road tilt at Caldwell County with a 8-2 record — and are poised to win their first playoff game since making a run to the Class 2-A quarterfinals in 2019.
Since that deep run three years ago, it’s been a struggle for McLean County to regain its footing.
The shortened 2020 campaign started off with three consecutive victories, but a loss to Owensboro Catholic preceded four consecutive COVID cancellations. The Cougars were hopeful for a return to the field throughout the year but couldn’t return to action until the start of the Class 2-A playoffs — resulting in a season-ending loss to Catholic.
The following season, McLean County once again jumped out to a productive start — winning four of its first five games — but a late-season losing skid left the Cougars on the outside looking in.
This year, though? MCHS simply turned the page to bigger and better things.
Having a roster mostly full of healthy players certainly helped, and McLean County took advantage of its opportunity.
Keeping defenses guessing with their Wing-T rushing attack, the Cougars produced 30 points per game. Paired with an opportunistic and, at times, shutdown defensive unit that gave up only 15.6 points per outing, McLean County shined.
The Cougars, who rank eighth in Class 2-A with 238 rushing yards per game, excel in an offensive attack led by senior running back Zach Clayton (687 yards, nine touchdowns), junior quarterback Brodie Cline (508 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, 11 total TDs), junior running back Elijah Baldwin (445 yards, seven TDs) and senior running back Will Taylor (231 yards, four TDs).
You’ll find many of the same faces mixing it up on defense, as well.
On that side of the ball, McLean County is led by Clayton (team-high 86 tackles, one fumble return TD), Taylor (73 tackles, 12 for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries), senior wide receiver/defensive back Evan Ward (62 tackles, team-high four interceptions) and Baldwin (56 tackles, 4.5 stops for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries).
What a night-and-day difference it’s been, especially defensively.
So, as the Cougars step back into the postseason, they’ll stick to what’s been working: Run the ball and shut down opponents.
It sounds easy enough, and it’s a goal that most high school teams have when every season begins, but this year, it’s been a reality at McLean County.
With the county behind them, the Cougars have a chance to keep the good times rolling in the playoffs — all because of the hard work and dedication they put in behind the scenes.
