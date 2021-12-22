The McLean County High School boys basketball team captured a pair of wins — a 72-65 victory over North Bullitt and a 64-59 conquest of Webster County — at the Agrigold Christmas Tournament on Tuesday in Calhoun.
In the opening win, Brady Dame led the Cougars with 27 points. Cruz Lee finished with 19 points, and Bryce Durbin added 13 points.
In the nightcap, Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 20 points. Lee posted 17 points, while Dame recorded 14 points.
McLean County (8-2) will play Caldwell County for the tournament title at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Other matchups include Cloverport vs. Atherton at 11 a.m.; North Bullitt vs. Mayfield at 12:40 p.m.; and Webster County vs. Bethlehem at 2:20 p.m.
NORTH BULLITT 18 12 12 23 — 65
McLEAN COUNTY 14 16 19 23 — 72
North Bullitt (65) — Sievert 23, McCabe 16, Geary 8, Boley 8, Loyall 7, Reissor 2, Alexander 1.
McLean County (72) — Dame 27, Lee 19, Durbin 13, Floyd 6, Cline 4, Ward 3.
WEBSTER COUNTY 10 21 22 6 — 59
McLEAN COUNTY 17 18 15 14 — 64
Webster County (59) — Baker 13, Austin 12, Nelson 12, Murphy 9, Duncan 6, Harmon 4, Michalek 3.
McLean County (64) — Floyd 20, Lee 17, Dame 14, Ward 8, Durbin 3, Cline 2.
OHIO COUNTY 66, GLASGOW 65
Josh Manning scored 18 points to lead the Eagles to a win at the Rafferty’s Caveland Classic in Brownsville.
Elijah Decker and Walker Lindsey finished with 14 points apiece for Ohio County (4-3).
Jackson Poland scored 35 points for Glasgow (5-3), while Sam Bowling and Ashton Cerwinske added 13 points each.
GLASGOW 15 19 12 19 — 65
OHIO COUNTY 16 19 15 16 — 66
Glasgow (65) — Poland 35, Bowling 13, Cerwinske 13, Pippin 4.
Ohio County (66) — Manning 18, Decker 14, Lindsey 14, Culbertson 8, Kennedy 5, Southard 4, Allen 3.
NORTH HARDIN 67, DAVIESS COUNTY 52
Devonte McCampbell scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Panthers’ loss at the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic in Henderson.
Max Dees added 11 points for DC (4-4).
Taveon Smith scored 23 points to pace North Hardin (4-6).
NORTH HARDIN 24 15 13 15 — 67
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 6 19 15 — 52
North Hardin (67) — Smith 23, Wiley 10, Davis 8, Gregory 6, Williams 6, Blizzard 4, Boykins 3, Vowels 2.
Daviess County (52) — McCampbell 19, Dees 11, Burch 7, Payne 6, Oberst 3, McCain 2, Phelps 2, Tomes 2.
LOUISVILLE BUTLER 74, HANCOCK COUNTY 68
Ryan Ogle scored 23 points in the Hornets’ loss at the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic.
Devyn Powers added 20 points for Hancock County (3-5), and Jordan Payne finished with 14 points.
Elijah Davis led Butler (5-5) with 16 points, Damion Jackson had 15 points, and Chavez Woods chipped in 12 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 17 19 15 — 68
BUTLER 14 8 18 34 — 74
Hancock County (68) — Ogle 23, Powers 20, Payne 14, Brown 6, Ferry 5.
Butler (74) — Davis 16, Johnson 15, Woods 12, Delaware 8, Douglas 6, Jones 6, Meriweather 6, Williams 5.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 66, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Landon Huff scored 16 points in the Raiders’ loss at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah.
Landon Smith finished with 14 points for Trinity (6-5).
Travis Champion posted 23 points for Crittenden (4-2), and Preston Morgeson had 11 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 14 10 21 — 59
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 9 13 24 20 — 66
Whitesville Trinity (59) — Huff 16, Smith 14, Hatfield 8, Wright 7, Howard 5, Goetz 3, Hernandez 3, Mills 3.
Crittenden County (66) — Champion 23, Morgeson 11, Adamson 8, Cooksey 8, Davidson 8, Derrington 6, Beverly 2.
GIRLS OHIO COUNTY 44, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 38
Camryn Kennedy scored 13 points, and Ella Gaddis added 10 points in the Lady Eagles’ win at the DQ/Danny Annis Classic in Hartford.
Rain Embry hauled in nine rebounds for Ohio County (4-4).
Alexis Taylor finished with 14 points for the Lady Rebels (3-5).
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 10 15 8 5 — 38
OHIO COUNTY 8 14 10 12 — 44
Todd County Central (38) — Taylor 14, Williams 8, Chester 7, Coleman 7, Foster 2.
Ohio County (44) — Kennedy 13, Gaddis 10, Embry 8, Decker 5, Sandefur 5, Bullock 3.
MERCER COUNTY 66, APOLLO 64
Kennedy Lane scored 17 points in the E-Gals’ loss at the Cochran Mechanical/Smith Realtors Holiday HoopFest in Elizabethtown.
Amaya Curry added 14 points with 10 rebounds for Apollo (4-6), Jenna Dant posted 14 points with nine boards, and Shelbie Beatty scored 13 points.
Timber Yeast scored 27 points for Mercer County (5-3). Lindsey Jessie added 15 points, and Teigh Yeast chipped in 10.
MERCER COUNTY 14 11 17 24 — 66
APOLLO 15 17 19 13 — 64
Mercer County (66) — Ti. Yeast 27 Jessie 15, Te. Yeast 10, Lanham 9, McGinnis 3, Webb 2.
Apollo (64) — Lane 17, Curry 14, Dant 14, Beatty 13, Bullington 4, Lee 2.
MONDAY LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 52, APOLLO 29
Amaya Curry scored 17 points in the E-Gals’ loss at the Cochran Mechanical/Smith Realtors Holiday HoopFest in Elizabethtown.
Jenna Dant hauled in eight rebounds for Apollo.
Amaya Asher finished with 18 points for Central, and Destiny Jones added 12 points.
LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 6 13 18 15 — 52
APOLLO 10 4 13 2 — 29
Louisville Central (52) — Asher 18, Jones 12, Douglas 8, Marshall 7, Johnson 3, Bartlett 2, Thomas 2.
Apollo (29) — Curry 17, Lane 4, Beatty 2, Dant 2, Survant 2, Whitlock 2.
