Jaelin Groves hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Jax Lee, lifting McLean County to a 5-4 walk-off district win against Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Calhoun.

With the win, the Cougars (8-9, 1-2 10th District) snapped a 27-game losing skid to the Mustangs dating back to April 20, 2010.

