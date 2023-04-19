Jaelin Groves hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Jax Lee, lifting McLean County to a 5-4 walk-off district win against Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Calhoun.
With the win, the Cougars (8-9, 1-2 10th District) snapped a 27-game losing skid to the Mustangs dating back to April 20, 2010.
Eli DeBoer clubbed a 3-run home run that gave Muhlenberg County (12-7, 0-1) a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. McLean County scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 001 000 3x — 4 5 3
McLEAN COUNTY 000 002 21 — 5 6 0
WP-L. Bozarth. LP-Brigance. HR-DeBoer (Mu).
APOLLO 7, OHIO COUNTY 1
Grayson Smith and Will Strode each had two hits and drove in two runs apiece in Apollo’s victory in Hartford.
Ethan Blandford and Josh Mayes added two hits and two runs apiece for Apollo (14-6).
Matthew Smith finished with a double and an RBI for Ohio County (10-9).
APOLLO 110 000 5 — 7 10 0
OHIO COUNTY 001 000 0 — 1 2 7
WP-Lillpop. LP-Lloyd. 2B-Strode (A), Smith (O).
BOYS TENNIS APOLLO 7, OHIO COUNTY 2
Apollo won in Hartford, garnering singles victories from Evan Wilson, Ben Austin, Jamison Franey, Conner O’Bryan and Maddox Tucker.
Apollo’s doubles winners included Wilson-Austin and Tucker-O’Bryan.
Ohio County got win from Elijah Decker and Jake Simmons-Brayden Daugherty.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8, OWENSBORO 1
The Mustangs won at Centre Court with singles victories from Heath Embry, Paxton Evitts, Dawson Hambrick, Noah Milburn and Michael Schindler.
Doubles winners for Muhlenberg County were Evitts-Dawson Hambrick, Embry-Cameron Hambrick and Milburn-Schindler.
Owensboro picked up a singles win from Arlo Johnson.
SOUTH WARREN 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
The Aces fell at Moreland Park, picking up a singles win and a doubles win against the Spartans.
John Wathen and Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant were winners for Catholic.
GIRLS TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO 4
The Lady Mustangs were victorious at Centre Court behind singles wins from Sarah-Cate Boggess and Madison Teague.
Muhlenberg County’s doubles winners were Teague-Abigail Latham, with other points coming via default.
The Lady Devils’ victors were Emma Embry, Caroline Smith, Anna Travis and the doubles team of Smith-Whitley Ford.
APOLLO 8, OHIO COUNTY 1
The E-Gals won in Hartford with singles victories from Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker, Kyndall Hayden, Kaelin Payne, Maddie Ebelhar and Jolie Foster.
Doubles winners for Apollo included Ella Hayden-Elise Wilson and Morgan Shook-Maddie Jones.
Ohio County got a doubles win from Camryn Kennedy-Ella Decker.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, SOUTH WARREN 2
The Lady Aces won at Moreland Park behind singles wins from Aisha Merchant and Ella Cason.
Julia Marshall-Isabelle Reisz secured the team win with a doubles victory.
