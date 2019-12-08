Covington Catholic built up a two-touchdown lead and held off Frederick Douglass for a 14-7 victory in the KHSAA Class 5-A football state championship game Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Owen Nally carried in a 2-yard touchdown for Covington Catholic (15-0) with 2:56 left in the first quarter, helping his team to a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Colonels struck again when quarterback Caleb Jacob carried in a 1-yard score with 1:39 remaining in the third period.
Frederick Douglass (14-1), which defeated Owensboro to reach the state title game, scored on Ty Bryant's 12-yard scamper with 9:11 left in the game, but the Broncos couldn't score again.
Neither team finished with more than 160 yards of total offense.
CLASS 2-ASOMERSET 34, MAYFIELD 31
Mikey Garland rumbled for three touchdowns to help Somerset capture its first state title in program history.
Kaiya Sheron completed 10-of-15 passes for 175 yards and a TD for the Briar Jumpers (14-1), who were outgained 406-312 by Mayfield in total yardage.
The Cardinals (13-2) were led by quarterback Jayden Stinson, who threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kylan Galbreath added 159 yards and a TD on the ground.
CLASS 4-AJOHNSON CENTRAL 21, BOYLE COUNTY 20
Johnson Central rolled for 270 yards on the ground, getting touchdowns from Dillon Preston (97 yards), Devin Johnson (49 yards) and Cody Rice (46 yards).
Johnson Central finished its season at 15-0.
Boyle County (14-1) was led by quarterback Reed Lanter, who threw for 300 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Rebels (14-1) were set to tie the game following Lanter's 3-yard TD pass from Reese Smith with 15 seconds left in the third quarter, but the extra point was no good -- providing the game's final margin.
