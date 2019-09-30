Veteran coach in 50th season at Hancock County
Since beginning his coaching career at Hancock County in 1970, Dave Cowden has seen plenty of changes in high school golf. He's also been instrumental in getting many of those changes made.
In fact, Cowden was a key figure behind two of the sport's most difference-making changes within the state. Once he joined the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's golf committee earlier in his career, Cowden made a proposal -- in his first meeting in Lexington -- to expand the number of competitors each team is allowed to field.
"I talked to some coaches up there and decided, why not play five kids and count four scores, like the colleges do?" said Cowden, 76. "All I had to do was convince (former longtime St. Xavier coach) Marty Donlon and (former Bowling Green coach) Danny Spillman. Those were the two biggest golf schools in the state. I made the motion, everybody discussed it, and we decided it was a good idea."
After a few more seasons of coaching the Hornets -- a role that he still enjoys to this day -- Cowden recognized the need for another change.
"I got to noticing that a lot of our kids in this region played a lot of summer golf," he recalled. "We were playing in the spring. Well, the kids go through February and early March, and they haven't played any golf. They have to get the rust off, and it's gonna take weeks. By the time they can really get going, the season's over with."
As it turned out, other coaches agreed. As a result, the KHSAA moved the golf season to the fall, where it has remained ever since.
Not every change over the years has been to Cowden's liking, though.
Now in his 50th season -- two playing seasons occured within the same year -- Cowden remembers a time when there were separate state tournaments for teams and individuals held on consecutive weekends.
"That worked out fine, but I don't know what happened," he said. "The KHSAA dropped the individual tournament and said, 'We'll just do it all at once in one weekend.' That started crowding things up. When we moved to the fall, days get shorter, so we had state tournaments where some boys didn't finish before dark and had to come back the next morning."
To speed things up, the KHSAA opted this year to narrow the state tournament field, eliminating region runner-up teams in favor of adding more individual qualifiers.
Cowden understands why coaches have been upset with the change, but he has a solution: Go back to the two-tournament format.
"It would satisfy a lot of people," he said.
In addition to his golf duties, Cowden currently serves as the 3rd Region representative in the All 'A' Classic, he substitute teaches, he drives a bus, he has taught beginners' swimming for 61 years, and he's the All 'A' scholarship chairman responsible for combing through 400-600 applications each year. Since 1997, Cowden has helped the All 'A' award more than $2 million in scholarships.
However, coaching golf is still his true passion.
"It's the kind of game where the kids can come in here, they can learn the rules, and then they can learn about themselves," he said. "It teaches them to be patient. It teaches them all the little mechanics. In a lot of ways, it teaches them about life. You've got to have rules to lead your life, and this is what's gonna happen if you follow those rules."
It wasn't always like that, though. Originally, he just wanted to teach language arts.
"When I started coaching, I had no idea about golf rules," Cowden said, laughing. "I had to learn.
"This was your coaching job: 'You want a job teaching? Well, we have a golf team that needs to be coached, can you take them?' That's the way a lot of golf coaches got assigned. I had to beg to get the job. I didn't know much about golf, either, but I wanted to be outside and around the kids."
Doing it for the last 49 years, Cowden said, has been nothing short of a thrill -- and, somewhere along the way, he found a permanent home.
Born just outside of Birmingham, Alabama, Cowden and his family moved 17 times while he was growing up, with his stepfather on active duty in the military. He was never able to stay in one place for too long, until he chose Brescia University for college.
After graduating and then getting married a year later, Cowden never left.
"I got here and stuck here," he said. "Even though I retired from teaching in 2000 after 35 years, you don't leave family. This has been my family. The kids still like me and I still love the kids, and I do everything I can for them. That's just the way it is."
