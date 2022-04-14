Following a season in which Western Kentucky allowed opponents to score at an alarming rate, the Hilltoppers are using the spring to revamp their defensive system and schemes.
WKU finished 9-5 in 2021, including a win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl, but the Hilltoppers often succeeded in spite of a defense that surrendered 29.36 points per game — ranking 92nd out of 130 FBS teams.
Some of those shortcomings can be attributed to the Hilltoppers’ high-octane offense, which created more possessions for opponents simply as a result of WKU’s quick-scoring ability, but fourth-year head coach Tyson Helton isn’t satisfied.
With new defensive coordinator Tyson Summers taking the reins in February, the Hilltoppers have transitioned to a defense that starts with creating havoc up front.
“I really like what we’re doing defensively, and it puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, keeps him thinking,” Helton said. “We’re bringing an all-out blitz, and the next snap it’s the same look and we’re dropping into coverage, so it really makes it a hard day at the park for a quarterback. You got to be on your game.
“Our guys really enjoy playing that style of defense, and they’re playing fast. That helps the secondary out because the quarterback has to make quick decisions. There’s a lot of guys in this style — names you haven’t heard before — that are starting to show up a little bit. We just got to keep them going and keep them sharp, and I think we’ll have them where they need to be.”
Last season, WKU was 109th in the nation in yardage allowed, giving up 435.8 yards per game.
However, the Hilltoppers thrived in forcing turnovers. Western snagged 21 interceptions and recovered 10 fumbles — good for second in the country in both categories.
With his sights set on improving the Tops’ all-around defense, Helton called it “a perfect storm” for Summers to take over following former defensive coordinator Maurice Crum’s departure to Ole Miss.
“He’s been in the system, he knows how to run the system,” Helton said of Summers, who joined WKU after 20 years of coaching experience at Florida, Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Southern and Colorado State, among other programs. “It was a mixed bag of he knew this was the direction we were headed in, and Coach Summers had a background in it. A lot of experience, a lot of success with it.
“I think we have the right personnel for it. We have a lot of good linebackers, secondary players that can run, and there’s a lot of those bodies.”
Defensive tackle Mike Allen said it’s taken some adjusting, but the Hilltoppers are getting used to the new style.
“It’s been real good,” he said. “We’ve been able to break down this new defense. I’m starting to like it, other guys are starting to like it. It’s been effective.
“Everybody brings a different piece to the table. ... We’re also bringing in new players, new pieces, so what we’ve got together has been real good.”
As a result of a higher-paced defense, Helton noted, building depth will be one of the top concerns as WKU closes out spring practice — meaning there will be plenty of opportunities up for grabs.
“There are some young players that can help us next season that need to get more reps,” he said. “... There’s a couple spots that we’ve got some decisions to make coming out of spring, and that’s why I want to get people as many reps as we can.
“Guys that might not have played as much in the previous defense, now they’re starting to become stars in this defense.”
Western Kentucky will close out its practice period with the 2022 Spring Game at 2 p.m. on April 23. Admission will be free.
