The stretch run is finally here for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team.
The Panthers, trying to work their way into the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament, have just eight games remaining on their schedule — with six on the road — beginning with Saturday’s matchup at Lake Erie.
Only the top eight teams in the 12-squad conference make the postseason, and the Panthers (7-11, 6-5 in G-MAC) find themselves right on the cusp. Due to the league’s first-year point system that places importance on quality of wins, KWC currently sits seventh in the standings.
It goes without saying, but the next month is clearly the most crucial period of the year for the Panthers.
Of the eight games left, seven of them are against G-MAC opponents.
Of those seven league contests, four come against programs that sit beneath Wesleyan in the standings. However, those four are all stops on Wesleyan’s five-game road trip to close out the regular season.
Ohio Valley (4-16, 1-10), Alderson Broaddus (6-13, 4-6), Trevecca Nazarene (2-18, 2-9) and Tiffin (7-14, 1-10) are all beatable, even on the road. Although Wesleyan lost by two points against Alderson Broaddus just three weeks ago, there’s no reason for the Panthers to think they can’t even the odds with a win in Philippi, West Virginia.
It’s a prime opportunity for Wesleyan to, as second-year coach Drew Cooper has stated, prove it belongs with the best teams in the G-MAC. How do you do that? You beat the teams you’re supposed to beat.
Granted, the Panthers have let some winnable games slip through their fingers this season. For a team full of players still relatively new to each other, it took some time for Wesleyan to truly find its footing — and it’ll remain a work in progress until the end of the year.
For the most part, however, KWC seems comfortable now with what it’s doing.
Players have adapted to their roles, from 6-foot-1 senior guard Adam Goetz leading the scoring charge and fellow guards Wyatt Battaile and Jo Griffin following suit, to tough rebounding from 6-11 sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov and 6-7 junior forward Stewart Currie. Even bench contributors like Nathan Boyle, Cameron Cartwright and Ben Sisson have stepped in to provide valuable minutes in recent games.
The Panthers came up with a key 65-51 win over Lake Erie last week, which could help boost Wesleyan’s confidence heading into another matchup with the Storm on Saturday.
It’ll be a nine-day break between contests for KWC, which could go in one of two ways. Either the rest does the Panthers some good to rest up and get themselves ready, or there’s too much rust for Wesleyan to overcome as it battles sixth-place Lake Erie (12-9, 6-5).
Either way, it’s the first outing in what almost seems like a season unto itself — eight games left, with postseason hopes on the line.
It doesn’t get any easier after that, either. Findlay (12-6, 7-2) and Hillsdale (12-7, 8-2) come calling for a Thursday-Saturday doubleheader next week, as well.
The only reprieve the Panthers get will be a Feb. 18 road meeting at Oakland City, but with its spots on the schedule, even that one can’t be taken for granted.
As Cooper has said before, Wesleyan is a team that can beat anyone on any given night. It’s also a team that can lose to anybody on any given night, if the full attention to detail isn’t there.
That’s why this final stretch is so crucial. If all goes well for the Panthers, perhaps they even climb in the conference standings and give themselves a better shot at a run through the G-MAC tournament.
Any number of losses, however, and Wesleyan could find itself sliding out of the postseason altogether.
It’s been a season full of triumphs, regrets, growth and learning for the Panthers, but the stretch run is finally here.
