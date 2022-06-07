The Owensboro Sportscenter will once again serve as host to the nation’s longest-running all-star series when the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Game doubleheader tips off Friday afternoon.
The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 7:30 p.m. The following day, both games will shift to Southport High School in Indianapolis for the second matchup of the two-game series.
In addition to hosting, Owensboro will feature a pair of participants in Rod Drake and Amaya Curry.
Drake, the veteran coach of the Owensboro High School boys basketball team, will serve as an assistant for Covington Catholic’s Scott Ruthsatz and alongside current Ashland Blazer and former Kentucky Wesleyan interim coach Jason Mays. Curry, a former Apollo E-Gals star who will play at Bellarmine in the fall, was selected to the 12-member team in April.
Among the members of the 2022 Kentucky All-Stars boys squad are Mr. Basketball Turner Buttry (Bowling Green), an Eastern Kentucky signee; Miami-Ohio signee Mitchell Rylee (Covington Catholic); Kennedy Hayden (Ballard); James Jewell (Marion County); Jaiden Lawrence (Warren Central); Darien Lewis (Fern Creek); Andrew Mason (Bardstown); Jay Milburn (Campbellsville); Sam Powell (Oldham County); Jabrion Spikes (Caldwell County); Gavin Stevens (Pulaski County); and Cade Stinnett (Greenwood).
The Indiana boys hold a 101-44 lead in the all-time series, including a sweep in the past two matchups.
Joining Curry on the girls side will be Miss Basketball and Kentucky signee Amiya Jenkins (Anderson County); Western Kentucky signee Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart); Curry’s future Bellarmine teammates, Cassidy Rowe (Shelby Valley) and Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East); Miami-Ohio signee Riley Neal (North Oldham); Jaileyah Cotton (Bardstown); Macie Feldman (Notre Dame); Lauren Hawthorne (Conner); Jenna Lillard (Ludlow); Monica Lindsey (Central Hardin); and Rylee Turner (Newport Central Catholic).
Indiana’s girls lead the series 51-39, which includes a split in the last two outings.
Coaching the Kentucky girls will be Danville’s Judie Mason, who will be assisted by Boyd County’s Pete Fraley, Notre Dame’s Kes Murphy, Danville’s Tryston Ford and Franklin County’s Lee Meadows.
Tickets will be $10 and available online at OwensboroTickets.com or at the Owensboro Sportscenter box office. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
