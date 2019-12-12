Amaya Curry scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the third quarter as Apollo posted a 50-32 victory over visiting Union County in a girls' high school basketball game Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
The E-Gals led 22-17 at halftime, then outscored the Bravettes 28-15 over the final 16 minutes to pull away.
Kassidy Daugherty added 11 points for Apollo, which improved to 2-1.
Madison Morris scored seven points to lead Union County (2-2).
UNION COUNTY 6-11-10-5 -- 32
APOLLO 14-8-13-15 -- 50
Union County (32) -- Ma. Morris 7, Wells 6, Beaver 5, Roberson 4, Jenkins 4, Hibbs 3, Mo. Morris 3.
Apollo (50) -- Curry 13, Daugherty 11, Dunn 9, Carter 8, Floyd 5, Beatty 2, Sanders 2.
