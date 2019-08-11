Cycling enthusiasts find fun in group rides

There are several groups of cycling enthusiasts who ride together on roads in Owensboro-Daviess County at various times of the week.
"We've got a great community across the board," said Larry Myles, a cycling enthusiast and owner of a cycling and fitness business. "We welcome anybody who wants to ride, whether it's recreational, competitive athletes, tri-athletes, women's groups."
There are riders who go Tuesdays and Thursdays from Joe Hayden's house in northeast Daviess County. That group varies in size from 10 to sometimes 30 riders. It breaks up into sub-groups based on speed and ability, according to riders in those groups.
There are others who ride on Sundays to Lewisport and back. There is a Monday Night Ladies ride that is coordinated by Jessica Grimsley Jones. Some bike shops in town often host weekly rides, too.
There was a small group riding from the Lake Forest Town Center on Kentucky 54 on Saturday.
Jared Revlett was one of the newer riders in that group. He participated in his first Bourbon & Bluegrass Century ride last weekend along with over 500 other people.
"It was interesting," Revlett said. "It was my first real group ride. There were a lot of people. It's a lot of fun to ride around, carry on a conversation. Before you know it, you've gone about 15-20 miles. It's a good workout and you don't even realize you're doing it."
Getting in better shape was a motivation for Revlett to start riding, and he's not alone in that. Varying up workouts or rehabbing from injuries are other reasons cyclists get on their bikes.
Harry Roberts was a runner who had a friend convince him to buy a bike and start riding.
"I was a runner, then I ran and rode," Roberts said. "That was challenging, I'd run at 4 (p.m.) and run at 6 (p.m.), it eventually just turned into biking."
Roberts rode more than 1,600 miles in July without leaving the area.
"We mostly rode routes around here," Roberts said. "Tuesday and Thursday, we usually ride about 60 miles in the afternoon. The other days, I'll get 40-50, like today, we'll ride at least 50-60 and sometimes 100. It's always kind of like a competition, there's always somebody that wants to go out hard. If you want to, it's there."
Bryan Reynolds got into cycling to rehab a knee replacement. He was in a stationary cycling class, then decided to try riding on the road.
"I had no idea how much I'd like it," Reynolds said.
Reynolds rides three or four times a week by himself and will also ride with just a few people.
Being in a group ride is motivational, he noted.
"It makes it easier, especially for long rides or hard rides," Reynolds said.
Reynolds and others don't look so much at individual competition when they're riding, but they do track time and distance data.
There is a social media app called Strava that has become huge in recreational cycling.
Users can create segments where they ride, and then anyone on Strava can compete for the top spot on the segment, called the King of the Mountain. There is a segment on Sutherland Road, which runs toward Owensboro from Hillbridge Road to Veach Road. There are roughly 250 people who have turned in times for Sutherland Road, according to Reynolds.
"As you can imagine, the quest for KOMs can become quite competitive," Reynolds said.
There is a mountain near Ashville, North Carolina, which has been climbed by thousands of people that is also on the Strava app.
So, while there are time and real competition in group rides, the camaraderie of those groups is maybe the most rewarding thing.
As the group was leaving Forest Park Town Center early Saturday morning, one of the riders encouraged another to build "on that century ride" they had last weekend.
