Kash Daniel walked into Legends Sports Bar & Grill Saturday night, greeted by applause from a room full of blue-clad University of Kentucky fans as the Wildcats’ basketball game against Texas Tech went into halftime.
With a big smile on his face, Daniel walked through the crowd to the seat where he’d be found for the next couple of hours, but not before stopping to wave at UK fans waiting outside to meet him.
“I love it,” said Daniel, a 6-foot-1, 221-pound linebacker who recently wrapped up his senior football season with UK. “You get to see everybody, not just everybody in Lexington who gets to see you on Saturdays.
“The people that support me and make me happy, it’s good to see their faces and shake their hands and tell them how much I appreciate it, because it doesn’t go unnoticed. Without them and their support, who knows where I’d be?”
For Saturday evening, at least, Daniel was in Owensboro to greet fans and sign autographs as part of his statewide tour.
For the Paintsville native, who quickly became a crowd favorite during the course of his four-year career at Kentucky, the visit was about showing his gratitude. It was also about celebrating the 2019 campaign, in which the Wildcats finished 8-5 and capped off the year with a victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Daniel doesn’t take those achievements for granted.
“I always reminisce when I have time,” he said. “I feel like that’s the only way you can grow as a person. You reminisce on the good times and you gotta reminisce on the bad times and past mistakes — what worked and didn’t work — and you learn from it and move on.
“The year we had, we were tried with plenty of trials and tribulations, but we overcame it.”
In fact, he tried listing everyone who played a role — from receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden and the Cats’ offensive line to UK’s coaches, training staff, nutrition staff and even the strength and conditioning program.
“It’s an all-around effort,” he said. “The University of Kentucky football program has done an unbelievable job for its players, coaches and anyone involved. I’m just thankful I spent my last four years here.”
Daniel wrapped up his college career with 168 tackles, ranking third on the team in stops each of the past two seasons. He recently signed with JL Sports Management and has eyes on competing at the next level.
“Right now, I’m training to go to the NFL pro day at Kentucky,” he said. “I doubt I’ll get invited to the combine, but that’s alright. I’ll see what I can do with the pro day and hopefully make a team. If I’ve gotta play special teams my whole career, that’s what I’ll do.”
No matter how the next few months play out, Daniel doesn’t have plans on quitting anytime soon. Hard work has paid off for him so far, he says, so why stop now?
“You can change your life, and it can open up doors for you that you never thought it would open up,” he said. “I’ve met so many people that I thought I’d never meet in this world, and it’s because of the platform that I have and the hard work I put into it to put myself in this position.
“I know some of my favorite wrestlers now, I know some of my favorite musicians, things like that. That’s not the goal you should strive for, because you should never strive for materialistic things or fame, but it opened up doors down the road once football’s over with.
“It’ll change your life if you work hard, keep your nose down and just go to work. That’s what it’s all about.”
