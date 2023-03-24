Jessie Daniels clubbed a pair of home runs and drove in three runs, and Raylee Roby struck out 12 batters as Daviess County won its softball season opener with a 4-1 victory over Greenwood on Thursday in Bowling Green.
Callie Smith added a solo home run for DC, which is set for quartet of games at the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, this weekend.
Greenwood slipped to 2-1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 001 102 0 — 4 4 3
GREENWOOD 010 000 0 — 1 6 3
WP-Roby. LP-Murray. HR-Daniels 2, Smith (DC).
HANCOCK COUNTY 6, MEADE COUNTY 3
Ella Staples went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, and Lily Roberts struck out 12 batters as the Lady Hornets won at Vastwood Park in Hawesville.
Kylie Westerfield finished 2-for-3 for Hancock County (3-0), while Emma Lynn Higdon drove in two runs with a double.
Annabelle Knoop went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Meade County (2-2), Autumn Rodgers finished 3-for-3, and Hannah Carter added a solo home run.
MEADE COUNTY 101 010 0 — 3 6 2
HANCOCK COUNTY 122 010 x — 6 9 1
WP-Roberts. LP-Wiles. 2B-Gaynor, Staples (H). HR-Higdon, Staples (H), Carter (M).
BASEBALL HENDERSON COUNTY 4, APOLLO 3
Noah Cook, Josh Mayes and Will Strode all went 2-for-3 as the Eagles’ late rally came up short at Eagle Park.
Strode and Mayes scored one run each for Apollo (4-1), which plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t overcome a three-run deficit. Cook struck out eight batters and gave up two earned runs on two hits with a walk.
Bryce Hayden and Dru Meadows each clubbed a two-run double for the Colonels (2-3).
HENDERSON COUNTY 002 002 0 — 4 4 3
WP-Cates. LP-Cook. 2B-Hayden, Meadows (H).
GIRLS TENNIS APOLLO 4, HANCOCK COUNTY 0
The E-Gals picked up a win at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles victories from Morgan Shook, Reese Wethington and Chloe Kirk.
Apollo’s winning doubles team was Macey Woodruff-Karsen Locher.
BOYS TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2
The Mustangs earned the narrow victory behind singles triumphs from Heath Embry, Paxton Evitts and Dawson Hambrick.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer and Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant.
