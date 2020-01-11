Kassidy Daugherty scored a game-best 23 points, and Apollo High School pulled away late for a 53-41 girls' basketball victory over archrival Daviess County on Friday night at Eagle Arena.
Both teams entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 36 points apiece, but Daugherty posted 10 points in the final quarter as the E-Gals (10-4, 1-2 in 9th District) scored 17 of the game's final 23 points.
According to Apollo coach Natalie Payne, it was her team's defense that made all the difference down the stretch.
"We wanted to keep pressure on the ball and make them uncomfortable because they're a team that executes very well," Payne said. "We wanted to try to take them out of their comfort zone, so that was our gameplan in the second half."
Part of that strategy was to move 5-foot-10 junior guard Amber Dunn to the front of Apollo's defense, which led to deflections and turnovers.
Dunn finished with 10 rebounds, and Zoe Floyd hauled in 11 boards to pace the E-Gals' 39-29 advantage on the glass.
The Lady Panthers (6-8, 1-1) fell behind 20-7 less than two minutes into the second quarter, but DC's Brooklyn Daugherty scored eight of her team-high 19 points in a 14-3 run that cut Apollo's lead to just two points at intermission.
"Daviess County is a very difficult team to guard because they play five guards at all times," Payne said. "They play five out, and that brings one of our posts out to defend, and we're not used to that. They had us on the ropes.
"They're well-coached, well-discplined, they execute their stuff, and I knew they weren't going to go away -- they're too good of a basketball team."
A layup in traffic by Adylan Ayer and two free throws by Brooklyn Daugherty pushed DC in front 35-31 with 58.3 seconds left in the third quarter, but a Kassidy Daugherty 3 and Dunn's putback at the horn later tied the contest.
The fourth quarter, however, was all Apollo -- leading to the E-Gals' first district win of the year.
"This was high pressure and intense," Payne said. "The girls knew it, too, and sometimes that can make you play a little tight, but they got composed, and they took care of business."
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-14-15-5 -- 41
APOLLO 12-11-13-17 -- 53
Daviess County (41) -- Daugherty 19, Ayer 9, Mewes 5, Payne 5, Anderson 2, Mason 1.
Apollo (53) -- Daugherty 23, Curry 7, Floyd 7, Carter 6, Dunn 5, Sanders 3, Beatty 2.
