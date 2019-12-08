Kassidy Daugherty scored 20 points to lead Apollo High School to a 68-54 girls' basketball victory over Hancock County on Saturday at AHS.
Zoe Floyd recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds for Apollo (1-1), which also got 10 points from Amaya Curry. Amber Dunn hauled in 10 rebounds, as well.
Bailey Poole scored 20 points to lead the Lady Hornets (1-1). Kiera Duncan added 13 points, and Karmin Riley chipped in 10 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-8-20-17 -- 54
APOLLO 20-15-15-18 -- 68
Hancock County (54) -- Poole 20, Duncan 13, K. Riley 10, Roberts 4, H. Riley 4, Kratzer 2, House 1.
Apollo (68) -- Daugherty 20, Floyd 18, Curry 10, Carter 6, Beatty 5, Dunn 5, Douglas 4.
OHIO COUNTY 64,LYON COUNTY 33
Heaven Vanover scored 12 points to help the Lady Eagles win at Eddyville.
Kelsey Kennedy and Katie Probus finished with 11 points apiece for Ohio County (2-1).
Calista Collins scored 10 for Lyon County (1-3).
OHIO COUNTY 8-16-17-23 -- 64
LYON COUNTY 13-6-5-9 -- 33
Ohio County (64) -- Vanover 12, Kennedy 11, Probus 11, Embry 8, Gaddis 7, Sandefur 5, Smith 5, Bullock 4, Chinn 1.
Lyon County (33) -- Collins 10, Brown 5, Matthews 3, Smith 3, Wynn 3, Butler 2, Taylor 2, Defew 2, Watts 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 55, SHAWNEE 20
Adylan Ayer and Katie Mewes scored nine points apiece to pace the Lady Panthers at DCHS.
With the win, DC improved to 1-1.
SHAWNEE 5-7-4-4 -- 20
DAVIESS COUNTY 21-24-7-3 -- 55
Shawnee (20) -- Wadlington 9, Davis 8, Moore 2, Bussey 1.
Daviess County (55) -- Ayer 9, Mewes 9, Mason 8, Daugherty 8, Payne 8, Glenn 6, Blandford 5.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 64, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 63
Cassidy Morris scored a game-high 33 points as the Lady Raiders fell in Whitesville.
Josie Aull added 13 points for Trinity (1-2), and Morgan Kinsey finished with 12 points.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 18-8-16-22 -- 64
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13-12-16-22 -- 63
University Heights (64) -- Hendricks 20, Adams 12, Davis 7, Daniel 7, Miller 6, Smith 3, Rager 3.
Whitesville Trinity (63) -- Morris 33, Aull 13, Kinsey 12, Hibbit 5.
BOYSWHITESVILLE TRINITY 75, APOLLO 62
Landon Huff scored 20 points as the Raiders won in Whitesville.
Kevin Foster finished with 18 points for Trinity (2-2), and Landon Hall added 11 points.
Malik Wilson scored 14 points for Apollo (0-2). Jaden Kelly chipped in 11 points, while Ryan Ash and Dylon Talbott scored 10 points each.
APOLLO 11-12-14-25 -- 62
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 20-17-20-18 -- 75
Apollo (62) -- Wilson 14, Kelly 11, Ash 10, Talbott 10, Hamilton 8, Frantz 5, Bowman 4.
Whitesville Trinity (75) -- Huff 20, Foster 18, Hall 11, Wathen 6, Wright 8, E. Howard 4, Dickens 3, Goetz 3, Edge 2.
OWENSBORO 68, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 64
Jaiden Greathouse scored 19 points to help OHS win at the Farmer's Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic in Greenville.
Amari Robinson-Wales added 16 points for the Red Devils (2-0), and Gavin Wimsatt finished with 14 points.
KJ Crump scored a game-high 22 points to lead UHA (0-3).
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 16-12-6-28 -- 64
OWENSBORO 15-23-14-16 -- 68
University Heights (64) -- Crump 22, Quarles 14, Bryan 13, McGee 4, Ward 4, Shouse 3, Hall 2.
Owensboro (68) -- Greathouse 19, Wales 16, Wimsatt 14, Hagan 8, Humphrey 7, Carbon 3, Owsley 1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 65, TRIGG COUNTY 53
Bo Stratton scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Panthers in Cadiz.
Camron Johnson added 14 points for DC (3-0), and Logan Hillard finished with 11 points.
JaKobe Bridges scored 16 points to lead Trigg County (1-1).
DAVIESS COUNTY 18-14-13-20 -- 65
TRIGG COUNTY 9-15-12-17 -- 53
Daviess County (65) -- Stratton 16, Johnson 14, Hillard 11, Thomson 9, Humphreys 7, Bivens 4, Burch 2, Gibson 2
Trigg County (53) -- Bridges 16, Thompson 10, J. Vaughn 9, Adams 6, Miles 5, K. Vaughn 4, Cunningham 3.
JEFFERSONTOWN 71, MUHLENBERGCOUNTY 46
Trey Lovell scored 15 points in the Mustangs' loss in the Farmer's Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic in Greenville.
Chandler Moore added 10 points for Muhlenberg County (2-1).
Trevis Oglesvy scored 18 points for Jeffersontown (2-0).
JEFFERSONTOWN 19-17-18-17 -- 71
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4-13-16-13 -- 46
Jeffersontown (71) -- Oglesvy 18, Sanders 17, Anderson 11, Moore 11, Logsdon 7, Owens 3, Steadmon 2, Jones 2.
Muhlenberg County (46) -- Lovell 15, Moore 10, Perkins 4, Rose 4, Summers 4, Vincent 3, Divine 2, McCoy 2, Johnston 2.
PERRY CENTRAL(IND.) 46, HANCOCK COUNTY 43
Ryan Ogle scored 16 points in the Hornets' loss in Leopold, Indiana.
Hancock County slipped to 0-3 overall.
HANCOCK COUNTY 14-4-6-19 -- 43
PERRY CENTRAL 16-6-13-11 -- 46
Hancock County (43) -- Ogle 16, Keown 8, Elder 8, Potts 7, Dixon 4.
Perry Central (46) -- Lewis 21, Davis 11, Bland 6, Edwards 3, Mitchell 3, Knierlem 2.
