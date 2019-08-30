It took some time for the Daviess County High School boys' soccer team to get going Thursday night, but Jacob Boling broke through for a pair of goals to help the Panthers stay unbeaten with a 3-0 win over district rival Apollo at Deer Park.
Boling's first goal came with 8:14 remaining in the first half on an assist from Hayden Glover, which came following a long stretch of back-and-forth soccer.
"The beginning of the half, runs were not there," Boling said. "We tried to force things we shouldn't have forced. We started putting early balls in that just weren't there."
However, Boling scored again nearly five minutes into the second half on an assist from Hunter Clark, and Neh Reh's goal two minutes later -- also assisted by Clark -- provided the Panthers (5-0, 3-0 in 9th District) a lead they never relinquished.
According to DC coach Doug Sandifer, his players settled in once they began playing more patiently.
"We adjusted a little bit (during the first half)," Sandifer said, "but the first goal off the set piece kind of broke the tension, I think."
Apollo (2-4, 1-2) had its share of scoring opportunities -- finishing with seven shots on goal compared to DC's 10 -- but could never find the back of the net.
"I was happy with all the chances we had," Eagles coach Ryan Poirier said. "Unfortunately, some of them didn't fall in. We made great runs. We had what we wanted at times, but we didn't quite see it, or the ball didn't quite get there, or someone stepped in front of it, or it was an unlucky bounce. It stinks to lose and not be able to score, but I didn't think we played bad.
"Fixable goals -- that's what's nice. It's not like we were just getting outplayed, it's mistakes we can fix. That's always a good sign."
Apollo goalkeeper Matthew Marks and DC goalkeeper Cody Clark recorded seven saves apiece.
Defense had been a top priority for the Panthers heading into Thursday's contest.
"I feel like if we're solid defensively, sooner or later we can break through for a goal or two," Sandifer said. "Young guys, we're trying to get them to understand being patient defensively and they're buying into that. They're not diving a lot. With such a young core group playing back there, and even some first-year-varsity juniors, they're playing really well for us."
It's still a work in progress, Boling said, but he likes where the team is headed.
"Coming out the first game of the season, we played amazing," he said. "We've talked about it, and we've had great performances from the young guys. They've been working together well with us."
Both teams return to action this weekend at the Purples Classic in Bowling Green.
