Both Daviess County cross country teams were second in the Fast Cats Classic at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday.
Daviess County's boys scored 69 points. Rock Bridge High School, from Missouri, won the team title with 34 points.
Jonah Mitchell from Muhlenberg County was second overall in 15:30.
Owensboro Catholic's John Cason was fifth in 16:01.
DC's boys were led by Brady Terry in sixth (16:16) and Alex Adams in seventh (16:22).
Matthew Hauser from Rock Bridge High School won the race with 15:27.
Daviess County's girls scored 59 points to finish second to Rock Bridge High School.
The Lady Panthers were led by Emily Ann Roberts in third (19:15). Carolyn Ford, also from Rock Bridge, won the girls race in 18:19. Lexie Paszkiewicz from Bowling Green was second (19:06).
Other scorers for DC were Emily Rempe (8th, 19:33), Ainsley Taylor (9th, 19:44), Destiny Miles (16th, 20:16), and Avery Heath (26th, 20:57).
Other scorers for DC's boys were Caleb Tidwell (20th, 16:56), Justin Shelton (22nd, 16:59), and Logan Gish (24th, 17:01).
Stetson Childress was the second finisher for Muhlenberg County (19th, 16:55). Muhlenberg County was sixth (168 points).
Joseph Fusco was the second finisher for Catholic (56th, 18:03). Catholic was 11th (343 points).
Nathanael Turner was 23rd for Owensboro (17:01). Adrian Askin was 119th (19:34). OHS was 14th (428 points).
Hancock County (22nd) was led by Christopher Woodward (106th, 19:11).
Apollo's girls were eighth with 244 points. Apollo was led by Abby Rumage (54th, 22:20) and Angel King (67th, 23:16).
Hancock County's girls were ninth with 264 points. Hailie LaMar was 12th for Hancock County (19:57) and Della Nevitt was 57th (22:28).
Muhlenberg County's girls were 11th (273 points). Rachel Free (49th, 22:05) and Mallory Wilson (56th 22:28) led Muhlenberg County.
VOLLEYBALLAPOLLO GOES5-0 IN TOURNEY
Apollo High School was 5-0 and won the Western Kentucky Smackdown in Hopkinsville.
Apollo beat Todd County Central (25-10, 25-21), Crittenden County (25-23, 25-10), Fort Campbell (25-12, 25-8), Christian County (25-7, 25-5) and Logan County (25-22, 17-25, 15-10).
Whitley Chambers had 34 kills for Apollo. Natalie Ewing had 27 kills, six blocks. Maddi Boswell had 21 kills. Brylee Rhodes had 13 kills, six blocks, five aces. Hallie Wilson had 41 digs, five aces. Camryn Kerwick had 21 digs, six aces. Anslee Hopewell had 11 digs, nine aces.
Abby Spong had 14 digs. Valerie Gillim had 12 digs. Caroline Flake had eight aces.
