Daviess County's girls' soccer team has put up a strong record this season, going 6-0 in the 9th District and 16-3 overall.
The Lady Panthers will start the 9th District Tournament against Apollo on Monday at 6 p.m. Owensboro Catholic is hosting the district tournament.
Catholic will take on Owensboro in the second game at 7:45 p.m.
The championship game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Daviess County is looking for a good run in the postseason and the team seems to be playing well.
The Lady Panthers closed out the regular season at home with a 4-0 win over Bowling Green, showing they'd rebounded from a 5-0 loss at Evansville Memorial, a perennial Indiana state championship contender.
"The score against Memorial wasn't a great score, but we did some pretty good things in the second half," DC girls' coach David Sandifer said. "Against Bowling Green we were moving off the ball, passing well. In the second half we pretty well controlled play. We had quite a few attacks, opportunities, we saw some things that looked pretty good."
Sandifer thought the win over Bowling Green could be a good indication of how DC was playing right now.
"We had a lot of opportunities in the first half that we didn't capitalize on," Sandifer said of the BG win. "We got pretty good effort, and the second half played well. I think it's an indication of how we're going to play going forward. We're moving in the right direction. Everybody is pretty much healthy."
DC has had players missing with injuries off and on during the season.
Chloe Hinchcliffe is the offensive leader for DC with 26 goals and 16 assists.
Kenlee Newcom has 16 goals. Avery McNeily has 11 goals and eight assists. Meredith Campbell has nine goals and 13 assists. Keeper Emma Patterson has 58 saves.
Apollo has struggled to an 0-13-1 record. JoHannah Hutchinson was credited with 17.4 keeper save average.
Owensboro Catholic has put together an 8-7-1 record and lost three straight down the stretch before beating Henderson County on the road to close out the season.
The Lady Aces faced some strong competition in the closing segment, losing to Bethlehem (6-2) in the All 'A' Classic State Tournament, Kentucky state power Greenwood (5-1) and Marshall County (3-1).
Lily Moore leads the Lady Aces with 23 goals, and also has six assists.
Ashton Logsdon and Kara Morris each have seven assists, and Logsdon also has eight goals. Keeper Megan Goodwin has 87 saves.
Catholic has also battled injuries during the season.
"It's been a challenge, it's hard to compete when you've got three or four injured and you've got 13 players," Catholic coach Lindsey Overby said. "We went out against Henderson County and it was a huge win for us. The girls were getting down.
"I feel like we've been successful given the challenges we've faced. Our number one thing we have to do is come out strong and fast and maintain that momentum for the full 80 minutes."
Owensboro has put together a 3-11 mark. Chandler Worth has averaged 11.6 keeper saves for OHS.
