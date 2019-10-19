Shane Riley scored three touchdowns after halftime, including the game-winner from 4 yards out in overtime, to lift Daviess County to a 30-27 topsy-turvy victory over Henderson County Friday night at Reid Stadium.
Riley's 6-yard scoring burst came on the second play of DC's overtime possession after the Panthers (3-5, 2-1 in Class 6-A district) held the Colonels to a 20-yard field goal by Colton Evans to start the extra period.
The win snapped an 11-game losing skid to Henderson County dating back to Sept. 12, 2008.
"It had been a while since overtime," Panthers coach Matt Brannon said, laughing. "Of course, my mind is flashing back to 2008, the last time we beat them on this field in overtime. I knew if we could sustain and at least hold them to a field goal -- I knew they had a good kicker, so they would at least go for 3 -- I was hoping that we could score.
"It was huge for us to punch it in there at the end."
Riley finished with 143 yards on 26 carries for the game, including a 6-yard score that put DC ahead 10-7 with 39.3 seconds left in the third quarter. The score came two players after the Panthers blocked a punt attempt deep in Henderson territory.
The Colonels (6-2, 2-1) responded when quarterback Sam Elliott connected with Edmund Brooks for a 55-yard scoring strike with 8:18 remaining.
From there, the offensive floodgates were opened.
A 69-yard kickoff return by Bryson Parm set Riley up for a 12-yard scoring run with 6:00 on the clock, and Henderson County converted a 4th-and-17 situation with a 40-yard scoring pass from Elliott to Isaiah Fallen.
A Daviess County fumble on the ensuing kickoff allowed the Colonels to march downfield and take a 24-17 advantage on Logan Green's 16-yard touchdown scamper with 1:53 left to play.
The Panthers needed just over a minute to retaliate, going 64 yards in nine plays -- prolonged by a fourth-down pickup from Riley and capped off by a 14-yard QB keeper by Joe Humphreys with 42 seconds left to play.
DC's defense held Henderson County in check from there, forcing the overtime period.
"It was a defensive battle, and all of a sudden the offensive games came out," Brannon said. "Both teams were patient all night offensively. We definitely made some early mistakes, but to the credit of our guys -- the growth and the mental toughness that I've seen them compile this year -- earlier in the year, turnovers would've killed us.
"To stay the course, to believe in themselves and to believe in us, it's really exciting to see that growth. ... It's huge for us getting over that hill."
Neither team found much footing in the early portions of the game.
Henderson County missed a field goal on its opening possession, the Panthers later turned the ball over on a botched punt attempt and even threw an interception midway through the second quarter. However, DC put the first points on the board with Carter Hoagland's 37-yard field goal just before halftime.
Three consecutive turnovers to open the third quarter -- a DC fumble, a Henderson fumble and a DC interception off of a tipped pass -- set up the Colonels' Evans for a 38-yard field goal to tie the game. The Panthers had just enough firepower to outlast their opponents down the stretch.
Brannon credited his players for working hard in the days leading up to the game, citing "the best practice of the year" for his squad Tuesday.
"I think it's just the trust in the coaches that we're gonna put them in the positions to be successful," Brannon said. "And to overcome some things, you've got to have some breaks, too. Henderson turned the ball over, and we were able to take advantage of that."
Now, the Panthers just want to keep the momentum going into next week's district matchup at county rival Apollo.
"It's a huge rivalry game for us anyway, but now there's district implications and being able to host a playoff game here," Brannon said. "We've got a lot of good things going, and really, this is vindication that what we've been doing is working."
Henderson County's Green finished with 132 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries.
HENDERSON COUNTY|0-0-3-24--27
DAVIESS COUNTY|0-3-7-20--30
DC-Hoagland 37 field goal
HC-Evans 38 field goal
DC-Riley 6 run (Hoagland kick)
HC-Brooks 55 pass from Elliott (Evans kick)
DC-Riley 12 run (Hoagland kick)
HC-Fallen 40 pass from Elliott (Evans kick)
HC-Green 16 run (Evans kick)
DC-Humphreys 12 run (Hoagland kick)
HC-Evans 20 field goal
DC-Riley 4 run
