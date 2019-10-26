Perseverance was the word of the night for the Daviess County High School football team.
Looking like they were about to be pushed over the cliff by Apollo in the third quarter, the Panthers put together a major rally with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, pulling out a 49-45 win.
The victory on a wet Friday night was monumental for DC, in part because it was able to spoil the opening of Apollo's new Eagle Stadium.
DC's win, combined with Henderson County's 33-28 win over McCracken County, threw Class 6-A, District 1 into a three-way tie with all three of those teams now 3-1 in the district.
Before the Panthers could think about any playoff implications, they had to figure out a way to get back in contention, down 45-28 in the third quarter after Damian Lovinsky ran 37 yards for a touchdown.
They recovered a Harold Hogg fumble, which broke Apollo's offensive momentum for the first time in the game.
One DC series later, Bryson Parm broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run to cut the margin to 45-35. Then, DC's Max Dees intercepted Lovinsky, and nine plays later Parm scored on an 18-yard run, bringing DC within three, 45-42, with 8:54 to play.
Hogg's 47-yard run on Apollo's first play after that score left it in fine shape on the DC 12. The Eagles faced a fourth-1 at the DC 3 and Lovinsky had a tough time handling the snap, the ball got on the ground, and DC freshman Decker Renfrow scooped the ball up at the DC 8 and went 92 yards to put the Panthers ahead 49-45 with 6:21 to play.
Apollo drove to DC's 20 before turning the ball over on downs with 2:43 left.
DC ran three plays before Joe Humphreys had a punt partially blocked with 14 seconds left that Apollo recovered at the DC 28.
With no timeouts, Apollo got two plays off before the clock ran out, including a pass play to the end zone that was almost complete for a touchdown.
"Defense came up huge for us in the second half," DC coach Matt Brannon said. "Turnovers swung it for us. The fumble at the 20, the first time we broke their momentum, we started picking up a little confidence. We made some defensive adjustments, added another person in the box, played more man coverage, made plays when we had to."
DC's Shane Riley and Apollo's Hogg were neck and neck running the football. Riley had 257 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns, each going for 45 yards. Riley averaged 9.9 yds per carry.
Hogg ran 29 times for 253 yards and four touchdowns (5 yards, 37, 37, 39), and 8.7 yards a carry for the game. In the second half Hogg had a 47-yard run, then 27 yards on 10 more carries.
Parm finished with 168 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns, including a 59-yard scoring run that gave DC a 7-3 lead and a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
"We switched plays up some, see what they would respond with," Riley said of the offensive game plan later in the second half. "My team, we have a lot of fight in us. When we get down we look at it as we need to try harder."
Daviess County did some major work in the rushing game, picking up 434 yards out of 489 in total offense.
Apollo had 521 yards in total offense. Apollo had 389 yards on the ground.
The scoop and score by Renfrow turned the game with what amounted to a 14-point swing.
"Renfrow, on first down in that drive he had the opportunity to make a tackle and missed it," Brannon said. "For him to come back and make that play, what a great play for him. As soon as we saw him pick it up, he's one of the fastest kids on the team, so if he can get in the open field, look out."
Renfrow also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut Apollo's lead to 38-28.
DC went to 4-5, 3-1 in the district. Apollo fell to 3-6, 1-3 in the district.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-21-7-14 -- 49
APOLLO 17-21-7-0 -- 45
A-Bowman 28 FG
DC-Parm 59 run (Hoagland kick)
A-Hogg 5 run (Bowman kick)
A-Hogg 37 run (Bowman kick)
A-Hogg 39 run (Bowman kick)
DC-Riley 45 run (Hoagland kick)
A-Hogg 39 run (Bowman kick)
DC-Riley 45 run (Hoagland kick)
A-Wilson 28 pass from Lovinsky (Bowman kick)
DC-Renfrow 20 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
A-Lovinsky 37 run (Bowman kick)
DC-Parm 39 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Parm 18 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Renfrow 92 fumble return (Hoagland kick)
