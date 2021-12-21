Adylan Ayer scored 13 points, Zoey Beehn posted 12 points, and Daviess County held off late-surging Union County for a 52-48 girls basketball victory in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic Monday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
“We played well in spurts, did some things, just had too many mental errors to get the lead like I felt we should have,” DC coach Stephen Haile said. “I told the girls, ‘We haven’t had a whole lot of games where we’ve had the lead where it’s been close like that.’
“Some of that, we’ve got to work on. That’s my fault, I’ll take the fault there.”
After taking a 13-11 advantage through the first eight minutes, the Lady Panthers (5-4) broke open the contest in the second quarter. DC began the frame on a 12-2 scoring run, with Katie Mewes sinking a short baseline jumper to give her team a 25-13 lead with 2:33 remaining before halftime.
Union County (4-4) cut the deficit to eight points late in the period, until Ella Payne banked in a turnaround 3-pointer just before the horn to give DC a 30-19 halftime advantage.
In addition to foul troubles for the Bravettes, Haile credited his team’s defensive effort for the double-digit advantage.
“We turned them over some in our press,” he said. “They made a few turnovers, we were able to switch our defenses up, and we made the extra pass and took some better shots on offense, too.”
The Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 15 points late in the third quarter, but Union County’s Madison Morris scored a layup just before the buzzer to trim DC’s lead to 40-27.
The Bravettes clawed back into contention late in the game behind a 17-6 scoring outburst, aided by their pressure-focused defense. A Morris 3-pointer drew Union County to within 51-48 with 22 seconds remaining.
“Got to get better against pressure defense, got to be stronger with the ball and make sounds decisions,” Haile said. “We were trying to hold the ball some, and we took a few very questionable shots there that we did not need to take. It’s stuff we have to work on, and I’ll take that.
“Our girls played hard. We’ve just got to clean up the silly mistakes.”
DC’s CJ Paige missed the front end of a one-and-one trip to the free-throw line, but Ayer came up with an offensive rebound, was fouled, and split a pair of foul shots with 5.9 seconds left to seal the victory.
“If we didn’t get that offensive rebound and putback, they were going to have a chance to tie the game up,” Haile added. “That would’ve been a tough pill to swallow.”
Mewes added 11 points for Daviess County, while Union County got double-digit scoring performances from Amelia Mackey (14 points), Morris (13 points) and Mati Hagan (11 points).
The Lady Panthers return to action Tuesday against Butler County at 2:15 p.m. in the Kentucky-Indiana Classic, which Haile noted as a good learning experience for his squad.
“Anytime you can play games on the Sportscenter floor, it’s good,” he said. “That’s where the 3rd Region Tournament’s going to be, and that’s where we want to hopefully be at the end of the season. As many games as we can play as possible here, that’s a good thing.”
UNION COUNTY 11 8 8 21 — 48
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 17 10 12 — 52
Union County (48) — Mackey 14, Morris 13, M. Hagan 11, R. Hagan 6, Hibbs 2, Steward 2.
Daviess County (52) — Ayer 13, Beehn 12, Mewes 11, Hoagland 7, Spurrier 4, Payne 3, Paige 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 51, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 40
Brooklyn Stewart scored 14 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
Macy Fields added 11 points for Muhlenberg County (2-4).
Gracie Cardwell scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Lady Bears (6-0), while Jenna Phelps added 11 points and Jaelyn Taylor chipped in 10 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 13 14 16 8 — 51
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 8 10 11 — 40
Butler County (51) — Cardwell 19, Phelps 11, Taylor 10, Clark 8, G. Leach 2, T. Leach 1.
Muhlenberg County (40) — Stewart 14, Fields 11,
Boggess 8, Joines 3, Cox 2, Proffitt 2.
EVANSVILLE REITZ 51, OWENSBORO 34
Alyrica Hughes finished with 18 points in the Lady Devils’ loss in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
OHS slipped to 5-5.
Norah Miller scored 20 points for Reitz, and Alyssa Haynes chipped in 10 points.
REITZ 12 10 17 12 — 51
OWENSBORO 7 11 10 6 — 34
Reitz (51) — Miller 20, Haynes 10, Bradfield 8, Mitchell 8, Shadrick 4, Taylor 1.
Owensboro (34) — Hughes 18, Carter-Swanigan 8, Gibson 4, Hogg 2, Worth 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO 72, EVANSVILLE REITZ 59
Amari Wales finished with 27 points in the Red Devils’ win at the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Sportscenter.
Kenyata Carbon also posted 17 points for OHS (7-2).
Isaac Higgs scored 29 points for Reitz, and Gavin Schippert added 14 points.
REITZ 18 10 15 16 — 59
OWENSBORO 10 22 13 27 — 72
Reitz (59) — Higgs 29, Schippert 14, Springer 6, Kirkland 5, McReynolds 5.
Owensboro (72) — Wales 27, Carbon 17, Rogers 8 Talbott 8, Taylor 8, Powell 4.
