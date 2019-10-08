Daviess County wasted little time in getting through the first round of the 9th District Girls' Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Panthers beat Apollo 13-0, playing the first half only at Owensboro Catholic High School on Monday because of the KHSAA-mandated mercy rule.
Steeley Walker scored four goals, including three straight, to lead the Lady Panthers.
Meredith Campbell and ToriBeth Baylis each added two goals for DC, which went to 17-3-1 on the season and will take on host Owensboro Catholic for the district championship Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Catholic beat Owensboro 7-0 in the other first-round game.
Kenlee Newcom, Chloe Hinchcliffe, Bree Owen, Sophie Jagoe and Kayla Vanover each had goals for the Lady Panthers.
Apollo packed its defense in around the 18-yard box, but DC was still able to get some open shots from distance. One of Walker's goals was a straight-on shot from more than 20 yards.
"It was definitely impressive what Steeley did," Campbell said. "She's just a sophomore, she dealt with the nerves and was playing good for us."
Walker was one of many substitutes DC played in the game, and she scored her four goals in roughly 15 minutes of game time.
Campbell's first goal came from DC getting the ball wide in Apollo's defensive third of the field.
"My first goal worked because we did what (DC coach David Sandifer) wanted us to do, got it wide and crossed it in, or take it to the end line and get it in," Campbell said. "My second goal was kind of luck. I was at the top of the 18, see a shot and take it."
All of the goals scored were by seniors, except for the Walker goals.
"We have Chloe who has the most goals, and to us it's like 'yay'. We have Kenlee with a lot of goals, we have Bree who came in off a knee sprain and she is still scoring goals for us," Campbell said.
Ashlyn Payton is a senior holding midfielder who had a good look at what Apollo was doing defensively.
"They were packing it in a lot, so we had to pass and move around them," Payton said. "We kept the ball in their half of the field. We have a good variety of goal scorers on our team. We can all play all the positions, we mix in, do what we need to do."
Apollo finished 0-14-1.
