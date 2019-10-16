Daviess County made it a clean sweep on Tuesday afternoon at Yellow Creek Park -- winning girls' and boys' team and individual championships in the annual City-County Cross Country Championships.
On the girls' side, the Lady Panthers left no doubt, finishing with a perfect score of 15 and placing nine runners among the top 10 -- fueled by individual champion Ainsley Taylor.
In the boys' competition, DC's Brady Terry won the individual title and the Panthers placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 10.
GIRLS
Taylor was impressive for the Lady Panthers, laying back in the early going before turning it on in the latter stages to win the 3.1-mile race in 19:53.
"I had a little bit of an off day Saturday at the Fast Cats (Classic), but I'm encouraged because I ran better today," said Taylor, a junior. "I was pacing with my teammates through 1K and that helped me think about my team and not myself.
"I like the way our team is coming around. I think we're going to continue work hard with our goal of winning the (Class 3-A) state championship."
Pushing Taylor all the way were a pair of teammates -- junior Emily Ann Roberts (2nd, 20:00) and sophomore Emily Rempe (3rd, 20:06).
"We're all really close together," Taylor said of the trio. "We finished 1-2-3 and we hope to pack that way at state, too."
Rounding out the scoring for Daviess County were junior Destiny Miles (4th, 20:19) and sophomore Lauren Howe (5th, 20:41).
"We had good packing for the girls today," Daviess County coach Mark Fortney said. "Our top three did a good job of staying back and helping out their teammates.
"Ainsley ran good and strong with focus and commitment."
Apollo, a distant second with 59 points, featured junior Abby Rumage (13th, 22:27), freshman Ahmira Pickett (17th, 23:19), junior Baylee Hare (18th, 23:29), senior Angel King (19th, 23:39), and senior Madalyn Hyland (21st, 25:08).
Scoring for third-place Owensboro (72) were junior Tasih Pettigrew (11th, 22:14), sophomore Ashley Colburn (15th, 22:57), sophomore Sabrina Kuegel (25th, 26:54), senior Alondra Villapando (29th, 29:17), and junior Claudette Villapando (30th, 30:13).
Owensboro Catholic did not field a complete team, but the Lady Aces got top-15 showings from seniors Katie Hayden (9th, 21:39) and Kate Weaver (14th, 22:49).
Whitesville Trinity's lone participant was sophomore Natalie Rhinerson (31st, 31:31).
BOYS
DC's Terry was strong down the stretch, winning in 16:16 and holding off determined efforts by Apollo freshman Thomas Ashby (2nd, 16:22) and Owensboro Catholic senior John Cason (3rd, 16:24).
"Through the first (kilometer), coach (Fortney) wanted me to stay back a little bit," Terry said. "I felt pretty good later in the race. It was nice without the sun today, but the course was similar to how it was at Fast Cats.
"As a team, we still need some improvement but we're a pretty solid bunch. I feel like we're coming along real well."
The Panthers finished with 27 points and also got scoring from junior Alex Adams (4th, 16:30), sophomore Justin Shelton (6th, 16:58), junior Logan Gish (7th, 17:08), and freshman Bryson McGary (9th, 17:17).
"That's a pretty good finish for us, 1-4-6-7-9," Fortney said. "It's hard to bounce back after running so well Saturday (at Fast Cats), and it wasn't just one, it was 20 out there today who really got after it for us.
"I'm really pleased and proud of the way we ran this race."
Runner-up Apollo (46), in addition to Ashby, got scoring from senior Blake Rigdon (5th, 16:51), junior Ethan Dych (10th, 17:27), junior Leland Smith (12th, 17:50), and junior Ryan Payne (25th, 19:04).
Third-place Catholic (76), in addition to Cason, got scoring from junior Joe Fusco (14th, 17:59), senior Logan Jones (23rd, 18:46), senior Jude Neal (28th, 19:12), and junior Charles Hobelmann (39th, 21:00).
Fourth-place Owensboro (83) featured junior Nathanael Turner (8th, 17:10), senior Michael Ashley (13th, 17:51), sophomore Adrian Askin (27th, 19:10), junior Lance Burdette (33rd, 19:37), and sophomore Reece Carroll (36th, 19:59).
Whitesville Trinity did not field a complete team, but the Raiders were led by the 32nd-place finish of freshman Gavin Howard (19:36).
ALL-CITY-COUNTY
First Team: Brady Terry (Daviess), Thomas Ashby (Apollo), John Cason (Catholic), Alex Adams (Daviess), Blake Rigdon (Apollo), Justin Shelton (Daviess), Logan Gish (Daviess).
Second Team: Nathanael Turner (Owensboro), Bryson McGary (Daviess), Ethan Dyche (Apollo), Caleb Tidwell (Daviess), Leland Smith (Apollo), Michael Ashley (Owensboro), Joe Fusco (Catholic).
