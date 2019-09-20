Elizabeth Moore finished with 14 kills, six digs, four aces, three blocks and three digs to help Daviess County take a 22-25, 25-16, 25-3, 25-7 victory over Hancock County on Thursday at DCHS.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Panthers (15-6) included Ashton Johnson (11 kills, 4 digs); Hannah Axley (23 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs); Ryann Keller (7 assists); Kinsley Phelps (4 kills, 3 blocks); Jasmine Beasley (7 kills); Kloee Phelps (6 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs); Delaney Evans (7 aces, 9 digs); Kendal Goetz (2 aces, 11 digs); and Chea Bowers (5 digs).
Hancock County fell to 11-12.
OHS WINS IN THREE
Krystell Pappas recorded 10 aces, seven kills and 14 assists as Owensboro defeated McLean County 25-18, 25-10, 25-10 at home.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Devils were Armanda Pappas (9 kills, 6 digs); Brooklyn Williams (5 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks); Jersie Rhineburger (4 assists, 3 digs); Kennedy Thompson (4 assists, 3 digs); Lainey Hayden (6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs); Mia Covington (3 kills); Mykael Winstead (2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs); and Audretta Tyler (2 digs).
OHS improved to 7-13, while the Lady Cougars fell to 2-13.
APOLLO SWEEPS MEADE COUNTY
Whitley Chambers finished with 10 kills and four blocks as the E-Gals won 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 win in Brandenburg.
Other stat leaders for Apollo included Anslee Hopewell (4 kills, 8 digs); Brylee Rhodes (7 kills, 3 blocks); Tallie Satterfield (18 assists, 2 kills, 6 digs); and Allie Fulkerson (4 kills).
Apollo improved to 12-6.
TRINITY ROLLS PAST BUTLER
Whitesville Trinity (7-11) had no problem with visiting Butler County, sweeping the Lady Bears 25-17, 26-24, 25-18 in Whitesville.
State leaders for the Lady Raiders were Josie Aull (2 aces, 10 assists, 3 digs), Avery Barnett (5 kills, 6 assists, 2 digs), Lexie Barnett (8 digs), Josie Booker (4 kills), Morgan Kinsey (8 kills, 5 digs), Jenna McDowell (5 kills), Cassidy Morris (4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Hannah Nash (2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs), Abby Payne (4 digs), and Taylor Pedley (2 assists, 11 digs).
Butler County fell to 10-5.
OHIO TOPS MUHLENBERG
Ohio County (12-6) rallied past host Muhlenberg County 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 in Greenville.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were Camryn Kennedy (26 assists, 21 digs), Caroline Law (14 assists), Anna Law (16 kills, 14 digs), Adrianna Joiner (9 kills, 12 digs), Kaitlyn Sampson (17 digs, 7 kills), and Sarah Bratcher (24 digs).
Ohio County won for the seventh consecutive time, while the Lady Mustangs slipped to 8-11.
GIRLS' SOCCERMUHLENBERG COUNTY 2, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Abby Dukes and Hannah Slaughter scored one goal apiece to lift the Lady Mustangs to a win in Calhoun.
Rilen Gettings added an assist for Muhlenberg County (7-8), which also got three saves in the shutout effort by Kyley Byrd.
McLean County slipped to 3-8.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 1, OWENSBORO 0
Chandler Worth recorded six saves for the Lady Devils, who fell in a contest at Shifley Park.
OHS slipped to 3-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.