The Daviess County boys' soccer team earned a coin flip for the top seed Thursday night in the 9th District Tournament.
The Panthers won 2-0 at Apollo, pushing them to 5-1 in the district, same as Owensboro High School. The Red Devils and DC split their regular-season matchups. There will be a coin flip on Sept. 29 to determine the top seed in the district tournament.
"From a seeding standpoint this was important," DC coach Doug Sandifer said. "We get the win we're tied for the one seed, we have a chance at the one seed with a coin flip."
It took the Panthers some time to get going offensively, and they ended up with a pair of freshmen scoring the goals.
Hayden Boswell got behind the Apollo defense in the 22nd minute, and he scored close in off a Sean Higgs serve from the left side.
"The first half we were playing good soccer, but we were playing ho-hum," Sandifer said. "Tuesday night we played 60 minutes with 10 guys (a 3-1 win at Madisonville-North Hopkins). You could tell, mentally they weren't sharp, they were a step late to things. Getting the one goal was certainly helpful."
The Panthers had to see where they could make their best runs.
"We always try to make certain runs," Jacob Boling said. "It takes us a few times studying the defense."
The Panthers were more on their game in the second half.
Davian Clark followed a loose ball in the box in the 62nd minute and scored to put Daviess County up 2-0 in 62nd minute. Dax Sandifer had the assist on that goal. The Panthers had a penalty kick they missed earlier in the second half.
"The second half our runs at the top were better off the ball, which led to the PK," Doug Sandifer said. "We're trying to get our forwards to be more active."
Apollo fell to 8-7, 2-4 in the district, but it has played better recently, winning four straight games before Thursday.
"I thought we could've made them work harder for some of the stuff they had," Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. "We did play some good defense. Our keeper played great. Hard to beat a team when you're giving them stuff."
Apollo keeper Matthew Marks made five saves and was active in the box much of the night.
Daviess County hosts Oldham County on Saturday. Apollo is at Glasgow on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.