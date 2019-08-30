Daviess County volleyball beat Hopkinsville 3-0 on Thursday at DC.
The Lady Panthers won 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.
Hannah Axley had 17 assists and three aces for DC (8-2). Ryann Keller had 12 assists. Kinsley Phelps had 11 kills. Elizabeth Moore had six kills. Jasmine Beasley had five kills. Ashton Johnson had seven kills, two aces. Kloee Phelps had eight kills, seven digs, one ace and one block. Chea Bowers had 13 digs, Kendal Goetz had 11 digs, Delaney Evans had six digs for the Lady Panthers.
GRAYSON COUNTY 3WHITESVILLE TRINITY 1
Grayson County won 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21.
Cassidy Morris had nine kills, three aces and three digs for Trinity. Josie Aull had 17 assists, four digs and three aces. Josie Booker had 10 digs and Madi Edge had eight digs.
Morgan Kinsey had seven kills, Jenna McDowell had five kills. Hannah Nash had five kills, four aces. Abby Payne had nine digs. Taylor Pedley had 15 digs, three aces.
MUHLENBERG CO. 3OHIO COUNTY 2
Muhlenberg County (5-4) won 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 16-25, 16-14 in Hartford.
Camryn Kennedy had 20 assists and six kills for Ohio County. Caroline Law had 15 assists and Anna Law had 18 kills for Ohio County (3-3).
GIRLS' SOCCERDAVIESS COUNTY 3HENDERSON COUNTY 1
Chloe Hinchcliffe scored two goals and Kenlee Newcom had one for the Lady Panthers at HCHS.
Meredith Campbell and Tori Beth Bayliss each had an assist. Emma Patterson had four saves for DC.
OHIO COUNTY 5OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4
Carley Embry scored three goals, including the game-winner in the 77th minute, for Ohio County at Catholic.
Jalyn Anderson and Ella Gaddis each scored a goal for the Lady Eagles (4-1). Anderson and Kendra Calloway each had an assist for Ohio County. Lily Moore scored two goals for Catholic. Ashton Logsdon and Kara Morris each scored a goal for the Lady Aces (2-2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.