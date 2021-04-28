By the time the dust settles on the 2021 NFL Draft this weekend, the University of Kentucky could have as many as six players hearing their names called.
Linebacker Jamin Davis highlights the group of former Wildcats who are predicted to be drafted in the coming days, beginning with Thursday’s first round. When Davis originally began the draft process, he was expected to be picked around the third or fourth rounds. Now, however, following an explosive performance at the NFL Draft Combine, his stock has only gone up.
According to mock drafts published in recent days, the 6-foot-4, 234-pounder could be picked anywhere in the mid-to-late first round.
After collecting 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — in 10 games as a junior this past season, along with his strong workout performances, Davis is predicted to go as high as ninth overall to the Denver Broncos, according to Pete Prisco from CBS Sports.
Popular landing spots for Davis, however, include the Las Vegas Raiders at either 17th or 31st overall, the Washington Football Team at 19th or 29th, the Cleveland Browns at 26th or the New Orleans Saints at 28th.
“Davis is a player that will hold himself accountable and could develop into one of the better linebackers in the league,” said CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, who thinks Davis could even end up in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans’ 22nd pick.
Of course, trades could happen at any time if a team wants to move up and select Davis. Franchises in desperate need of a linebacker include the Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Raiders.
It’s possible that Davis could slip into the second round, but don’t expect him to fall past the Broncos at No. 40.
Another interesting prospect from UK is Kelvin Joseph. Following his lone season in Lexington after transferring in from LSU, the 5-11, 197-pound cornerback’s stock is all over the place.
At Kentucky, he recorded 25 tackles with four interceptions, including one returned for a TD, before opting out of the last two games of the year. According to NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, he could go as high as 46th to the New England Patriots. Pro Football Focus has Joseph going 60th to New Orleans, CBS Sports has him heading to Las Vegas at 80th, and other mock drafts have him going as late as the fourth round.
Like I said: All over the place.
“Joseph has physical dimensions and natural athletic talent that are easy to get excited about,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “but his lack of experience might be a secondary concern to the lack of maturity that is sometimes shown on the field.”
After Davis and Joseph, a former pair of stalwarts on UK’s “Big Blue Wall” are expected to learn their professional destinations.
Center Drake Jackson and offense tackle Landon Young are likely later-round picks, but once it starts getting deeper into the draft, there are no guarantees.
Jackson, a 6-2, 293-pounder, is expected to go anywhere from the fourth to seventh rounds, with CBS Sports predicting the Baltimore Ravens to select him 131th. If that’s the case, he’d be a key contributor in protecting former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson.
Young, meanwhile, will have a chance to go off the board after that. The 6-6, 310-pounder should be picked in the sixth or seventh round, with the Cincinnati Bengals emerging as a popular landing spot. It wouldn’t be a major surprise for him to go undrafted, though, but he’ll sign as an undrafted free agent and get an opportunity to prove himself somewhere.
Quinton Bohanna, a 6-4, 327-pound defensive lineman who tallied 10 tackles in seven games as a senior this past season, and Max Duffy, who earned acclaim as one of the nation’s top punters during his UK career, could earn spots as some teams’ ”shot in the dark” later in the draft.
Of course, Kentucky will have others with opportunities to sign training camp deals.
As has become the trend in recent years, the Cats will feature a strong and talented crop of players in the 2021 NFL Draft, so you can expect to see at least a couple of them to make major impacts at the next level.
