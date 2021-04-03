Josie Davis clubbed three hits with a home run and drove in six runs, and Muhlenberg County scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 13-9 high school softball victory over Breckinridge County on Friday in Harned.
Sophia Wilkins added three hits for the Lady Mustangs (1-2), who scored six runs in the seventh inning for the victory.
Emma Rose, Jaycee Phillips, Jaycee Noffsinger, Davis and Wilkins all had doubles, as well.
Breckinridge County (1-2) notched seven runs in the first inning but committed six errors in the loss.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 221-101-6 — 13-11-2
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 700-000-2 — 9-10-6
WP-Rose. 2B-Rose, Phillips, Noffsinger, Davis, Wilkins (M). HR-Davis (M).
BASEBALL HARRISON COUNTY 13, DAVIESS COUNTY 11
Harrison County scored six runs in the sixth inning to capture a win at DCHS.
Garrett Small and Mason Boswell clubbed two hits and drove in two runs apiece for DC (3-1), while Owen Payne added two hits. Small and Payne each had a double. Lake Wilson, a freshman, entered in a bases-loaded situation in the final inning and got two strikeouts without giving up any runs.
Harrison County improved to 3-0.
HARRISON COUNTY 520-006-0 — 13-10-2
DAVIESS COUNTY 206-120-0 — 11-11-3
WP-Nichols. LP-Boswell. 2B-Small, O. Payne (D), White (H).
