Timothy Davis knew what he was capable of — he just had to go do it.
The 17-year-old weightlifter from Owensboro competed at the American Open Finals in Denver, Colorado, last weekend, where he set a new national youth record by snatching 151 kilograms (332 pounds). Davis’ performance helped him earn second place in the 96-kilogram class, despite being one of the youngest competitors there.
“It was my last youth meet,” said Davis, who will soon enter the junior division for ages 18-20. “I’d already hit the weight I needed beforehand, out of competition. I knew I had it in me, I just had to go out and do it.”
The training process beforehand lasted about two months, which began not long after Davis won three goal medals for Team USA at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 21 in Monterrey, Mexico.
By the time the American Open Finals rolled around, Davis was ready — and he had a clear goal in mind.
“Going into it, I wasn’t really concerned about my placement, just because it was a senior meet,” he said. “Everybody in it was competing as adults, so I was going there to hit the record and set it. If I ended up winning or placing, that’d be great.”
As it turned out, Davis finished the meet with a personal-record 336-kilogram (740 pounds) total after also earning credit for his 185-kilogram (408-pound) clean and jerk. His attempt at the American youth record for clean and jerk came up just short, but he didn’t let that detract from his overall performance.
Davis’ outing earned him the third spot on Team USA for the upcoming Junior World Championships, set for early next year in Greece.
Eventually, Davis said, he’d like to earn an invitation to the world’s biggest stage.
“I’m hoping to go to the Olympics, either in 2024 or 2028,” he said. “So I’m going to keep trying to pursue my goal and make it there.
“Hopefully, sometime within the next few years, I’ll start making some senior teams. That’s the age group that mostly goes to the Olympics. You have to be the best in your weight class out of everybody to go.”
Davis, who competes locally for ODC Barbell alongside a group of talented teammates, began lifting weights about five years ago. It didn’t take long to figure out he had a knack for the sport.
“When I was 13, we went to my first meet, where I won,” he said. “Then I went to my first youth nationals later that year. I made my first team for Team USA two years later in 2019. I’ve been going at it since then.”
The next step for Davis, he said, is to continue making gradual progress.
“I have a hard time gaining weight, I’m sitting at the bottom of my weight class,” he said. “For a little bit, we’re going to focus on muscle mass and gaining weight and filling out my weight class.”
As for the national record he set less than a week ago, even he doesn’t believe it yet.
“I don’t think it’s set in yet,” he said. “It just feels like a normal day.”
More information on ODC Barbell is available on Facebook, along with videos of Davis’ record-setting lift.
