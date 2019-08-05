Dawgs excited to be in Louisville event

Wilkerson, Marks, Holland also scheduled to play
Vic Evans Jr. is juiced about his Owensboro RiverDawgs' upcoming participation in the 2nd Annual Bluegrass World Series at Slugger Field in Louisville.
It's understandable.
Not only will the RiverDawgs be playing against Ohio Valley League rival Dubois County and another summer collegiate-plus team out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, they will compete against the Louisville Stars, a collection of former professionals that will include Owensboro natives Brad Wilkerson, Justin Marks and Neil Holland.
"What a great opportunity this is -- we're really excited to be in it," said Evans, who directed the RiverDawgs to the 2018 OVL championship. "When your team gets a chance to play against former Major League Baseball stars, it's something very special.
"Plus, Slugger Field is such a great venue. It's probably one of the top 10 minor league parks in the country, and it's just a great place to play the game and watch the game -- I believe the fans who come out for this are going to have a great experience. This is going to be a lot of fun."
Play begins Wednesday when the RiverDawgs battle defending Bluegrass World Series champion Dubois County at 2 p.m. (CT), followed by a matchup between the Louisville Stars and Hattiesburg White Sox at 5:30 p.m.
An off-day follows on Thursday, with play continuing on Friday: Hattiesburg facing the RiverDawgs at 2 p.m., followed by the Louisville Stars against Dubois County at 5:30 p.m..
The event wraps up on Friday, as Hattiesburg plays Dubois at 2 p.m., followed by the RiverDawgs challenging the Louisville Stars at 4:30 p.m.
"We've actually been hosting this event in some form or
fashion for four years now," said co-founder Gehrig Hall, who resides in Louisville. "It's funny. The first year it was like, 'Let's open up the phone book and see who will come,' but it's become so popular so quickly that now we have former pros calling us wanting to be part of the event.
"It's continuing to grow and the brand is becoming more recognizable. It's a process to get the event where we want it to be, but we're definitely making progress. It's getting better as we go."
One of the primary attractions is that it is not an I-feel-good, you-feel-good exhibition.
"It's drop-dead competitive -- the guys who come in here and play in this thing are extremely competitive," Hall said. "It's not an exhibition in any sense of the term. The players and coaches who participate in Bluegrass World Series are in it to win it, and that makes for some outstanding competition during the week."
Wilkerson, Marks and Holland will play for the Louisville Stars, and Evans is looking forward to a reunion of sorts.
"It shows how old I'm getting for starters," Evans said, laughing. "I played against Brad in high school. I was a senior at Owensboro when he was an eighth-grader at Apollo. Then, I was coaching at Owensboro when Justin and Neil were playing high school ball for Owensboro Catholic.
"To me, this is going to be a wonderful showcase for Owensboro baseball all the way around."
Wilkerson, 42, was Kentucky's Mr. Baseball recipient as a senior at Apollo in 1995. He later became national collegiate player of the year as a junior outfielder at the University of Florida in 1998, before spending parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. In 2004, he hit 32 homers and scored 112 runs for the Washington Nationals.
Marks, 31, and Holland, 30, became star pitchers at the University of Louisville. The left-handed Marks became Big East Pitcher of the Year and played in parts of three seasons in the big leagues. Holland, a side-armed right-handed reliever, enjoyed a fruitful minor league career.
Among others competing for the Louisville Stars will be former Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees star Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star, who finished his major league career with 2,769 hits.
• Ticket prices are as follows: All-Tournament package (6 games) is $45 (club), $30 (premium) and $24 (field reserved). Single-day tickets (2 games) are $19 (club), $13 (premium) and $10 (field reserved). Advance tickets may be purchased at www.bluegrassworldseries.com.
