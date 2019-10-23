HENDERSON -- The Daviess County High School girls' soccer team advanced to the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Henderson County in the Semi-State 2 matchup Tuesday night at HCHS.
It wasn't a flawless performance, Lady Panthers coach David Sandifer said, but it was enough to get the job done.
"We survived," he said. "I don't know that we played our best game, but a lot of that has to do with Henderson's effort. They came out and pushed us, especially in the second half. I thought they played well. At this level, what I was telling the girls, is it's survive and advance. It doesn't have to be pretty, it just has to work."
DC will move on to face Greenwood, which defeated Marshall County in the Semi-State 1 contest. The Lady Gators will serve as host, though the date and time have not been finalized.
The Lady Panthers (21-3) wasted little time Tuesday night before jumping out to an 1-0 advantage when Meredith Campbell scored off of an assist from Bree Owen in just the second minute.
"It was huge, just to set the tone," DC senior Kenlee Newcom said of the first goal. "But sometimes, after getting up a goal first, it's hard to keep that stamina. In the second half, it was tough playing up just one goal, knowing they could score at any time. Our defensive line had a heck of a game and played hard and didn't let anything go in."
After trailing 1-0 at intermission, Henderson County (14-7-4) began stringing together offensive chances.
The Lady Colonels had their best scoring opportunity midway through the second half, but consecurive back-line clearances helped preserve the shutout.
"They had a couple chances, but we found a way to clear it and get it out without them scoring," DC defender Hannah Hurt said. "I felt like our defense played really well and communicated really good."
Newcom added an insurance goal for the Lady Panthers with 7:04 remaining, when she won a ball up the right sideline, edged out the defender and sent a shot into the middle. Her ball slipped over the defense and into the left side of the goal from the edge of the box, giving DC some breathing room.
Newcom credited the Lady Colonels for making things tough throughout the contest.
"Henderson played really well," she said. "Obviously, it wasn't our best game, but they came out and worked hard and caught us off guard and really stuck it to us. We had to fight back even harder."
And, Hurt added, it's a lesson that the Lady Panthers can carry into their quarterfinal matchup.
"The next game, we have to play our best all 80 minutes," she said. "Better than this game, because they're gonna come out hard. We have to be ready for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.