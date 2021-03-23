The Daviess County High School boys’ bowling team earned the fourth seed overall at the KHSAA Bowling State Championship on Monday at the Executive Strike in Louisville, but the Panthers’ run came to early end against upset-minded Taylor County.
Taylor County, the No. 13 seed, topped DC in the opening round before going on to lose to St. Xavier in the quarterfinals.
McCracken County, which advanced out of the 1st Region along with DC, overcame its No. 11 seed to capture the state championship, knocking off No. 6 Bourbon County, No. 14 Bullitt East, No. 7 North Bullitt and No. 9 DuPont Manual along the way.
The Panthers’ CJ Snyder finished sixth in the state individually, falling just 25 pins short (1,044) of reaching the championship step-ladder bracket.
The girls’ portion of the state bowling tournament is Tuesday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, APOLLO 2 — Tucker Ray, Davis Brocato, Brett Conder, Matthew Hyland and Clayton Lewis won singles matches to lead the Aces in a win at Moreland Park.
Catholic’s doubles winners were Brocato-Conder and Hyland-Lewis.
Apollo got a singles victory from Stetson Osborne and a doubles win from Nick Shannon-Evan Wilson.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO 2 — The Mustangs won at home, getting singles victories from Heath Embry and Camden Harris. All other points were by default.
The Red Devils got wins from Dylan Mather and Mather-Walker Gaddis.
SATURDAY RESULT
APOLLO 7, OWENSBORO 2 — Luke Austin and Noah Crider won singles matches for the Eagles Saturday at Centre Court.
OHS got a singles victory from Dylan Mather and a doubles victory from Mather-Walker Gaddis.
All other slots were Apollo wins by default.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, APOLLO 2 — Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman, Isabelle Reisz and Elizabeth Hayden captured singles wins in the Lady Aces’ victory at Moreland Park.
Catholic’s doubles winners included Sarah Kate Young-Emmy Moore, Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant and Katelyn Mitchell-Claire Augenstein.
The E-Gals got singles wins from Caitlyn Blandford and Lauren Clements.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO 4 — The Lady Mustangs won at the MCHS East Campus behind singles victories from Baker Hardison, Sarah-Cate Boggess, Whitlee Stovall and Sidney Mercer.
Muhlenberg County’s doubles winners were Stovall-Boggess.
Owensboro’s victors included Whitley Ford, Riley Hunt and the doubles teams of Hunt-Addie Travis and Ford-Avery Elliott.
