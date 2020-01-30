The year didn’t quite start out the way the Daviess County High School boys’ bowling team wanted it to, but the Panthers found their way as the season progressed — ultimately finishing runner-up in the 1st Region Tournament and earning their third consecutive trip to the KHSAA State Tournament.
According to coach Byron Johnson, it took a little time to get out of the starting gate.
“We won the PRP tournament and the next weekend we won a tournament in Danville,” Johnson recalled, “so winning those two tournaments, they were starting to really reach their peak, and they’re still going.”
Led by a senior tandem of Briar Harper and Jon Royal, alongside juniors Seth Payne and CJ Snyder, DC defeated Owensboro Catholic, Henderson County and Apollo on the way to the 1st Region championship match last weekend. In the end, the Panthers fell to tournament host South Warren — but by then, they’d already accomplished their goal.
“It was rough at the beginning, because we just got off of an intense match in the semifinals,” Harper said. “That was a rival team of ours, and we really wanted it. We got energetic, but then we lost that energy because we were tired. Even then, it was amazing throughout the whole thing.
“I’m just glad we were able to get there, because with it being mine and Jon’s senior year, it was pretty awesome.”
According to Royal, a return to state is the only way he wanted to cap off his high school bowling career.
“When I was younger, going to regionals was like the biggest thing ever,” Royal said. “Now, we go to these tournaments and expect to win them. We’re one of the best teams around, and I never really thought it would be like that.”
In fact, the senior duo was a part of DC’s inaugural bowling group. Harper and Royal joined the team when they were both in the sixth grade, and it’s been an upward-and-onward journey ever since.
In regional singles competition, Payne (sixth) and Royal (seventh) were among DC’s top performers, while Harper (19th) and Snyder (22nd) rounded out the squad.
“Seeing (Royal) place high in singles, even though I didn’t, I was proud for him because he’s just improved a lot,” Harper said. “It’s a fun time seeing him do good and finish high. The team getting to go to state again, it’s a great feeling.”
And with the state tournament just around the corner (Feb. 6-7 in Louisville), the Panthers are more confident than ever.
“I think they feel like they’re gonna do good,” Johnson said. “They feel like they can do it, more so this year than the last couple of years. The last couple of years, they were learning and feeling their way. This year, after going through that with Apollo, I think that may be a boost for us up there.
“They’ve already experienced how tough it is to beat a really, really good team. I think once they get up there and look back on that, they’ll see we can do this.”
Royal has no doubt in his mind.
“I think we’re gonna win,” he said, noting that his bowling game is better now than at any point in his high school career. “We had a good chance to win last year, but we didn’t perform. This year, we have a good chance to win.
“Knowing what it takes, the mental preparedness — we’ve all been there. We won’t be so shocked by everything, and we know what it takes.”
According to Harper, it would be the perfect ending to the team’s season-long growth — and his career.
“It was awesome just seeing the team grow up this year,” Harper said.”I would definitely say it was the senior experience I was looking for.
“My expectations are we go in and place high. If not place high, then win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.