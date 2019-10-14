With the next stage of the high school soccer postseason set to begin Monday, the Daviess County boys and girls have their sights set on capturing a pair of regional championships.
The 3rd Region Boys' Soccer Tournament will kick off Monday at Owensboro Catholic's Independence Field with 9th District runner-up Owensboro (15-5-2) facing 11th District runner-up Meade County (2-15-2) at 6 p.m. The nightcap will feature 11th District winner Grayson County (12-6-2) taking on 10th District second-place finisher Muhlenberg County (5-14-1) at 7:30.
Daviess County (16-2-2), which edged Owensboro 2-1 in double overtime to win the 9th District Tournament last week, received a first-round bye, along with 10th District victor Ohio County (14-6-2).
According to DC coach Doug Sandifer, not having to play in the opening round will be a boost for his squad.
"I like the bye," Sandifer said. "The less games you have to play to get to the region final, the better. It doesn't matter who you're going up against, the more games you play, the more chances there are for something to happen -- a card, an injury, a concussion; something like that."
The Panthers will see their first regional tournament action when they face the Grayson-Muhlenberg winner in Tuesday's semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Ohio County will face the Owensboro-Meade winner in the other semifinal Tuesday at 6 p.m. The championship will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
DC will be looking for its sixth straight 3rd Region crown, but the Panthers aren't taking anything for granted.
"The matchup that we'll have in that semifinal game, we haven't played either one of them this season," Sandifer said. "I would say, based on the season's work, us and Owensboro are probably the favorites to get to the final, but crazier things have happened."
Still, Sandifer remains confident in his team, which went 8-1 against region competition -- the lone loss coming Sept. 3 to OHS.
"I like the way we're playing and the frame of mind we're in right now," he said. "I feel like they're playing hard, they're playing with confidence, and they're sticking to the game plan. We're not gonna have to make a whole lot of drastic changes to the way we play."
Meanwhile, the 3rd Region Girls' Soccer Tournament will also start Monday at Deer Park, beginning with 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (9-8-1) facing 11th District winner Meade County (12-5-2) at 5:30 p.m. Muhenberg County (11-11-1), the 10th District runner-up, will take on Grayson County (4-13), which finished second in the 11th District, at 7:30.
Daviess County (18-3) earned a first-round bye after winning the 9th District, along with 10th District victor Ohio County (13-6).
However, Lady Panthers coach David Sandifer would actually prefer to play in the tournament's opening round.
"Every coach is a little bit different," Sandifer said. "Some people say it's fortunate to draw the bye, but we'll be practicing anyway. We're prepared for the winner of Grayson-Muhlenberg, and we'll deal with whatever happens after that."
DC will play its semifinal matchup Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., following Ohio County against the Catholic-Meade winner at 5:30. The championship game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Despite the Lady Panthers' 10-0 record against region competition during the regular season, Sandifer knows his squad will have to stay focused in order to win its second region title in three years.
"Meade County has had a good season," he said. "Ohio County, obviously, has had a good season -- they beat Catholic early in the year. There are certainly teams capable of advancing. ... It could very easily one of any four or five teams advancing out of this.
"You can't go out there and play lackadaislcal or not be ready to play. You can't put yourself in a position where you take a team for granted. It's tournament time, anything can happen."
