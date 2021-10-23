GREENVILLE — Led by a pair of cross country regional champions, the Apollo boys and Daviess County girls stood tall at the Class 3-A, Region 1 meet Saturday afternoon at the Muhlenberg County East Campus.
Apollo junior Thomas Ashby won the boys race in 15:40, pacing three Eagles in the top 10. Eighth grader Noah Gray and freshman Emmitt Brock finished ninth and 10th, respectively, helping Apollo win the overall meet.
“It was a total team effort,” Eagles coach Charlie Shoulta said afterward. “The plan was for Thomas Ashby, who was obviously going to be up front, to slow the race down a little bit to keep our number two through five in contention through the mile. We felt like if we hit the mile mark and we’re in contention, the boys would be confident and they’d be able to finish the last two miles.
“It played out just like that. A full team effort, lots of PRs, and I couldn’t be prouder of a great group of guys.”
Shoulta credited Ashby, who placed third in the region last year, with setting the pace for his squad — both on and off the course.
“Having a guy like Thomas makes things a little bit easier,” he said. “But what I preach to the guys all the time is Thomas is reaching the level he’s at, not because he woke up that way. Thomas makes the right decisions outside of practice.
“A lot of our younger athletes see that, and they’re buying in, too. Thomas brings a lot more to the team than just a low score.”
The Daviess County boys finished as runners-up, led by a second-place finish from sophomore Nolan Kurz. Junior Bryson McGary took sixth, as well.
Though Kurz had been “a little off” during the year, according to DCHS coach Mark Fortney, he came through when it mattered most for the inexperienced Panthers.
“He missed some training time, but he had a heck of a race today to finish runner-up for us,” Fortney said. “A super job.
“We have a lot of inexperience on the boys side. Four of the guys that ran today have never even made a regional team, so that’s another step in the right direction right there.”
Among other area teams, Muhlenberg County placed seventh, and Owensboro was ninth.
Muhlenberg County will send a pair of runners to the state meet in junior Landon Groves and freshman Bryce Revo, while Owensboro senior Adrien Askin also advanced as an individual.
On the girls side, Daviess County captured its 41st regional title in 45 years — led by first-place finisher Lucy Spaw (19:03), a freshman running in her first regional meet.
Other top-10 runners for the Lady Panthers were senior Elli Crabtree (fifth), junior Kayley Payne (eighth), freshman Sally Tidwell (ninth) and freshman Blakely Greer (10th).
“Expectations are high, and they come to perform,” Fortney said. “They got the job done.”
The Apollo girls also qualified for the state meet with a sixth-place finish, edging out Henderson County, Owensboro and Muhlenberg County.
“I’m so thrilled with how the girls finished,” Shoulta said. “Our place, we wanted it to be a little bit higher, but there were a lot of good teams today.
“The girls are buying in, and they’ve improved so much. ... Make no mistake about it, our girls will be where our boys are sooner rather than later, and I could not be more excited to coach those girls.”
Owensboro eighth grader Kiley Palmer finished seventh, as she and OHS freshman Addison Edge will also advance to the state meet. Muhlenberg County sophomore Mallory Wilson earned a bid to the state meet, as well.
The Class 3-A state meet will be held next Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.
Complete times and results for the region meet were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.