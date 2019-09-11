Owensboro Catholic High School sophomore Jakob Wellman came up big when it counted most on Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club.
On the final hole, Wellman overcame a one-shot advantage by Daviess County senior Daniel Love -- birdying No. 18 hole while Love bogeyed it -- to win the boys' individual crown at the annual City-County Golf Championships.
"Going into the last hole, I just tried to put myself in a good position off the tee," Wellman said. "I was able to do that and then I was able put a wedge shot within about 10 feet of the hole. Then, I stepped up and hit a good putt.
"It's a big win for me. OCC is my home course, and I really hadn't been playing that well coming into this event. It's good to gain some momentum as we all begin preparing for the regional tournament."
Wellman finished the event with an 18-hole scoring of 3-under par 69, following Monday's opening-round 35 with a 34 in Tuesday's final round. Love, meanwhile, finished at 2-under par 70, following consecutive rounds of 35.
Daviess County ran away with the team championship, finishing at 303.
"We played well, but we struggled to finish well both days," Panthers coach Lars King said. "We were hoping to break 300, but we weren't able to do it. We won, and we're glad to win, but it's still a little disappointing."
In addition to Love (35-35--70), Daviess County got scoring from Chris Salamah (34-40--74), Braden Whistle (36-39--75), with both Nick Johnson (44-40) and Brady Huckleberry (41-43) finishing at 84.
Salamah hit his first career hole-in-one on the No. 13 hole.
"I wasn't expecting it," Salamah said. "On No. 10 I had made a 9, so I just tried to stay positive with a never-give-up attitude, and I was able to hit a good shot."
Owensboro pulled off a surprise with its runner-up finish. The Red Devils (346) featured Jack Lashbrook (38-39--77), Andrew Chancellor (42-43--85), James Rhinebburger (48-43--91) and Lucas Lyons (47-46--93).
Catholic placed third at 352. In addition to Wellman, the Aces got scoring from JT Payne (42-42--84), Sam Mitchell (45-54--99) and Noah Johnson (51-49--100).
Apollo was fourth at 404, featuring Isaac Crabtree (44-51--95), Nathan Payne (48-53--101), Tanner Klee (54-53--107) and Ethan Dych (45-52--107).
Whitesville Trinity, fifth at 432, got scoring from Blake McBrayer (46-49--95), Landon Huff (51-56--107), Brady McBrayer (50-60--110) and Hunter O'Bryan (61-59--120).
On the girls side, Apollo sophomore Macey Brown followed Monday's 38 with 1-under par 35 on Tuesday for a tournament total of 1-over par 73 to capture the individual championship.
"I started out a little rough, but was able to pull it together," Brown said. "It's a big honor to win City-County, and it feels good to be at the top heading into region."
Catholic senior Emma Payne shot consecutive rounds of 38 to finish runner-up at 4-over par 76.
Payne's performance led the Lady Aces to the team title with a 343. Others scoring for Catholic were Maddi Roberts (40-43--83), Abby Bahnick (44-43--87) and Conleigh Osborne (52-45--97).
"It feels good to win,' Lady Aces coach Stacey Johnson said. "My top three have always been solid and now my 4 and 5 are shaving off strokes now. We have more depth, and that's what we've been working for.
"I this gives a boost of confidence moving forward."
Runner-up Daviess County (359) got scoring from Holly Holton (41-43--84), Addison Heady (44-43--87), Emilee Clark (45-47--92) and Kirsten Henderson (52-44--96).
In addition to Brown, third-place Apollo (398) featured Brooke Brown (46-54--100), Mary Lyons (50-52--102) and Addison Carter (66-57--123).
Owensboro, which did not field a complete team, was led by Ellie Watson (66-73--139).
