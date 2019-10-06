Daviess County's boys cross country team finished third of 57 teams in the Louisville Classic on Saturday.
Brady Terry was ninth (15:58) to lead DC. Alex Adams (21st, 16:23), Justin Shelton (47th, 16:50), Caleb Tidwell (69th, 17:09) and Bryson McGary (94th, 17:24) also scored for DC.
Madison Central won the boys' team title with 159 points. DC had 199 points.
DC's girls were fifth out of 42 teams.
Ainsley Taylor was 23rd in 19:29 to lead Daviess County. EA Roberts (31st, 19:46), Destiny Miles (57th, 20:31), Lauren Howe (73rd, 20:46) and Emily Rempe (74th, 20:48) also scored for DC.
Oldham County won the team title with 90 points. DC scored 216 points.
VOLLEYBALLOHS GOES 2-4 AT QUAD-STATE
Owensboro High School went 2-4 at the Quad-State Volleyball Tournament at Paducah Friday and Saturday.
OHS beat West Creek 25-5, 25-12, and Hopkins County Central 25-11, 25-23. OHS lost to Ballard Memorial (25-21, 25-17), Dyersburg, Tenn., (25-22, 25-17), McCracken County (25-7, 25-17) and Warren East (25-17, 25-19).
Lainey Hayden had 20 kills and 12 blocks to lead OHS over the weekend. Krystell Pappas had 18 kills, 36 assists, 24 digs for OHS. Jersie Rhineburger had 44 digs. Audretta Tyler had 27 digs. Kennedy Thompson had 18 assists, 19 digs. Brooklyn Williams had 14 kills.
APOLLO 1-3 IN JCIV
Apollo beat Butler 25-8, 25-20 in the JCIV this weekend in Louisville. Apollo lost to Dixie Heights (25-17, 25-21), Highlands (25-11, 26-24), and Frederick Douglass (24-26, 27-25, 28-26).
Whitley Chambers had 23 kills for Apollo. Natalie Ewing had 19 kills. Brylee Rhodes had 15 blocks. Tallie Satterfield had 51 assists. Hallie Wilson had 44 digs. Anslee Hopewell had 41 digs.
