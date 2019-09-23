Daviess County has only lost once and tied two other times in the 16 boys' soccer games its played this season.
That record is impressive for this success-laden program, especially considering how much youth the Panthers have put on the field this season.
"I think we've played really well in spite of some injuries and inexperienced players being out there," DC coach Doug Sandifer said. "One thing that works for us, our three levels, middle school, jayvee and varsity, we try to play the same system so the kids can learn it all the way up.
"There are some good young players coming up, and with this team some have been put in varsity roles earlier than expected. They've exceeded expectations. We've had a good mix of older players with them who were coming back from last year."
DC is 13-1-2 after beating Oldham County 5-3 on Saturday. The Panthers only loss came to Owensboro High School in a 9th District game on Sept. 12. They hadn't dropped a district game in the regular season since 2014.
Sandifer is encouraged that this team has kept fighting through youth and injuries to build the record that it has.
"We've got injuries, it's late in the season, everybody is banged up," Sandifer said. "We're just low in numbers. We've got a lot of young kids. We need some time to get healthy. We're waiting to get some people back, because we don't have the depth we've had before, and when you only have so much experience out there, one or two guys with experience not being out there, you get young real quick."
Jacob Boling is the lone senior on the field for the Panthers and he's the team's leading scorer with 20 goals. Hunter Clark has 13 goals, then four more players have at least four goals.
Freshmen Hayden Boswell and Davian Clark scored the goals in a 2-0 win over Apollo last Thursday.
"Jacob Boling has been a good leader, he's the lone senior on the field right now," Sandifer said. "He's just everywhere, he's a workhorse. He doesn't have to be told what needs to be done at certain moments, he fills a void when needed. He's got such a motor that he can probably cover enough ground for two people. We've also got other guys playing their roles effectively, and we're doing okay with that."
Boling has liked his role of being a leader for the younger players.
"Our young kids are just amazing," Boling said. "They surprise all of us, they do a phenomenal job. Our jayvee team, they coach them just the way we want the varsity to play. Coming from jayvee to varsity they know exactly what to do."
The Panthers have two more regular-season games over the next nine days to finish up the regular season, including hosting Henderson County on Tuesday. Boling knows the team needs to recharge for a postseason run.
"The next couple of games we need to pick it up honestly, start making the right runs and getting through," Boling said. "It's all with how we make runs, how we get our attack going affects our defense and how well they play."
"These last games could be the toughest, and I don't mind that getting ready for postseason," Sandifer said. "They know stiff competition, win or lose, will get us in the right mode."
