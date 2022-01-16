Cole Burch scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Daviess County to a 53-38 victory over Trigg County on Saturday at DCHS.
The Panthers led 25-14 at halftime and even extended its lead over Trigg County (8-8) down the stretch.
The Panthers improved to 6-9.
TRIGG COUNTY 7 7 8 16 — 38
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 13 9 19 — 53
Daviess County (45) — Burch 16, Dees 8, McCampbell 8, Tomes 8, Moss 7, Phelps 6.
McLEAN COUNTY 74, DAWSON SPRINGS 52Jaxon Floyd scored 21 points as the Cougars rolled to a victory in Calhoun.
Clay Brawner finished with 18 points for McLean County (11-6), and Evan Ward added 11 points.
Rett Nieters scored 16 points for Dawson Springs (1-11), which also got 10 points from Montgomery Johnston.
DAWSON SPRINGS 9 13 7 23 — 52
McLEAN COUNTY 13 23 16 22 — 74
Dawson Springs (52) — Nieters 16, Johnston 10, Skinner 6, Blue 5, Plunkette 5, Fain 4, Whalen 4, Cunningham 2.
McLean County (74) — Floyd 21, Brawner 18, Ward 11, Lee 8, Cline 4, Dame 4, Patrick 3, Durbin 2, Taylor 2, Scott 1.
EDMONSON COUNTY 69, APOLLO 53Jaden Kelly scored a game-high 17 points as the Eagles fell at home.
Apollo slipped to 2-14.
Braden Wall finished with 14 points for Edmonson County (9-8), and Braxton Highbaugh added 13 points.
EDMONSON CO. 20 16 16 17 — 69
APOLLO 6 19 15 13 — 53
Edmonson County (69) — Wall 14, Highbaugh 13, Anderson 8, Taylor 8, Stice 8, Alexander 6, Prunty 5, Campbell 3, Bass 2, Clemmons 2,
Apollo (53) — J. Kelly 17, Smith 9, Morphew 7, Bellmar 6, K. Kelly 6, Hardin 4, Anderson 2, Stites 2.
GIRLS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 41Cassidy Morris recorded 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in the Lady Raiders’ win in Whitesville.
Josie Aull finished with 17 points for Trinity (5-6).
Tina Geer scored 15 points for Evansville Christian (2-12), and Addison Grubb had 13 points.
EVANSVILLE CHRIST. 12 4 10 15 — 41
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 17 14 13 17 — 61
Evansville Christian (41) — Geer 15, Grubb 13, Marx 4, Schmitt 4, Hagan 3, Hall 2.
Whitesville Trinity (61) — Morris 19, Aull 17, Hibbitt 7, McDowell 6, Payne 5, Logsdon 4, McDaniel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.