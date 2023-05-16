A pair of strong pitching performances led the Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic softball teams to victories in the first round of the 9th District Tournament on Monday at Apollo High School.
No. 4 DC held off OHS and No. 23 Catholic topped Apollo, setting up their third matchup this season.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Aces will meet for the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Apollo. They’ll both automatically move on to the 3rd Region Tournament, as well.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 1
Roby struck out 11 batters with no earned runs on four hits and three walks in the complete-game victory, while Kaitlyn Hill went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs to pace the Lady Panthers’ offense.
“One thing I was proud of — we haven’t had a tight game like that recently and with that much at stake,” DC coach John Biggs said afterward. “It’s one thing playing in a tight game in the regular season and you know you’ve got games down the road, but this is a tight game and you know that if you’re not successful then your season’s over with.
“That’s what I told the girls: Championship-caliber teams, that’s what they’re able to do. Maybe you’re not on your ‘A’ game, but you find a way to win — and I thought we did.”
The Lady Panthers (26-4) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Hill clubbed a bases-loaded single, but DC was unable to plate any further runs. Hill’s RBI base hit in the fourth frame put her team up 2-0.
The Lady Devils (9-20) answered in the top of the fifth when Ellington Embry hit a two-out single, followed by Sophie Moorman’s RBI base hit that trimmed the deficit to 2-1.
“I think it’s the best we played all season, I don’t think it’s any doubt,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “That’s a good team, good pitching, and we were able to put balls in play and make things happen. We needed couple more breaks to go our way. We played well defensively, limited the errors, which is what we’ve been needing to do all year.
“Playing a team like Daviess County and to be close and compete, you’ve got to make the routine plays and you’ve got to make the exceptional plays, the extraordinary plays, as well. We made a couple of those tonight, so that kept us in the game.”
Neither team struck again until Danielle Beckwith’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, as DC held off OHS for the win.
“Danielle getting that hit there at the end was big,” Biggs said. “Kaitlyn Hill got that one hit that was real big to put us up 2-1, and Danielle put us up 3-1. Going into that last inning with a two-run lead versus a one-run lead is a lot different.”
Callie Smith also had a pair of hits for DC.
OWENSBORO 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 010 101 x — 3 8 0
WP-Roby. LP-Rhineburger. 3B-Payne (DC).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6, APOLLO 0
Brooke Hamilton struck out 12 batters and surrendered only two hits in the complete-game shutout, while Bailey Hamilton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs — including a two-run home run that sparked Catholic’s offense to four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
“You get the home run, it hits the top of the fence and bounces out — that was a key right there, just scoring first,” said Lady Aces coach Jeremy Phelps. “Then we had a couple nice plays right there, getting those four runs, and our pitcher was dynamite. In a district game like that, you can’t ask for any more than that.”
Ruth Jones also clubbed an RBI single in the frame to score Addison Tignor and then later scored on a passed ball to put Catholic up 4-0.
Hannah Robbins drew a bases-loaded walk to give Catholic a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, followed an inning later by Bailey Hamilton’s RBI double that capped off the game’s scoring.
With his team in the midst of exams this week, Phelps was pleased with the way the Lady Aces (21-10) approached the game.
“This has been nice, to see this group battle,” he said. “When summer’s approaching, you don’t know what you’re going to get. But, when you’ve got a leader in the circle, it’s totally different. That makes my job a lot easier.”
Tignor and Tyranda Stuart added a pair of hits apiece for Catholic, which will look to capture its first district championship since 2013 against DC.
“Daviess County is another team that we know a lot about,” Phelps said, “and they know a lot about us. There won’t be any surprises. It’ll be fun.”
Apollo ended its season at 14-13.
APOLLO 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
OWENSBORO CATH. 004 110 x — 6 10 1
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Bullington. 2B-Ba. Hamilton (OC). HR-Ba. Hamilton (OC).
