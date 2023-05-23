Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic are looking to set up a fourth showdown between the district rivals, but first they have to make it through their respective matchups in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Grayson County High School.

DC (28-4) will square off against Butler County (23-5-1) at 6 p.m., followed by Catholic (22-11) taking on Edmonson County (17-10) at 8 p.m. The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

