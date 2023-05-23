Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic are looking to set up a fourth showdown between the district rivals, but first they have to make it through their respective matchups in the 3rd Region Softball Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Grayson County High School.
DC (28-4) will square off against Butler County (23-5-1) at 6 p.m., followed by Catholic (22-11) taking on Edmonson County (17-10) at 8 p.m. The championship game will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers advanced out of the first round with a 10-0, six-inning victory over Breckinridge County on Sunday.
DC got production from several different players, coach John Biggs said, but his team is still looking for team-wide production moving forward.
“Up and down the lineup, we’ve got to do a better job of being patient, understanding that maybe we need to see some pitches to get some pitches that we can handle,” he said. “I think we can do that.”
Meanwhile, Butler County moved on with an 11-1, five-inning win against Ohio County.
In the series, DC has won the last nine meetings against the Lady Bears — including wins in the last two regional tournaments — but the Lady Panthers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“Each step down the road, the opponents are probably going to be a little bit tougher,” Biggs said. “So you know you can’t take any nights off. You’ve got to have good energy in the dugout. I think that really was a key for us (in the first round). The energy in the dugout and around the team was more positive.”
In the nightcap, Catholic will look to keep momentum rolling after Brooke Hamilton’s perfect game in the Lady Aces’ 2-0 first-round win.
Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps credited his team’s early lead for allowing Hamilton to prosper throughout the game.
“It takes pressure off of that pitcher,” he said. “If you can take pressure off of her where she doesn’t feel like she’s got to make every pitch — and our defense is pretty solid when they want to be. We make some nice catches out there, tracking balls down.
“Our defense is pretty solid. That’s what I felt best about coming into this season, was our defense.”
Edmonson County advanced out of the first round with a 5-4, 12-inning victory against Muhlenberg County.
Catholic has won the last five meetings in the series, but this will be their first clash this season.
Phelps just wants to see his team continue to show up and compete.
“We come back in 48 hours and do it again,” he said. “That’s the goal.”
