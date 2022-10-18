Despite hard-fought efforts by their opponents, the Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high school volleyball teams earned a pair of sweeps in the first round of the 9th District Tournament on Monday at DCHS.
Daviess County held off Owensboro in the first matchup, followed by Catholic edging Apollo in the nightcap.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Aces will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the district title.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 0
DC captured a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 win and is now in position to claim its third straight district championship.
“Very pleased with the way we came out tonight,” said Lady Panthers coach Tyla Bailey, who credited her team for answering OHS’s rallies throughout the night. “Owensboro played really good volleyball, so it was very competitive and a good first-round district game.
“We responded much better tonight than maybe we would have in past games, so I’m very pleased with the energy and the effort that we maintained for most of the match.”
Josie Newcom paced DC (18-10) with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Mary Grayce Hill added seven kills with seven digs and Lexi Owen passed for 26 assists with six digs, three kills and two blocks.
Other top contributors for the Lady Panthers were Adylan Ayer (six kills, four blocks, four digs); Sydney DeRossitt (five kills, three digs); Sydney Mills (eight digs); Taylor Roberts (17 digs, four assists); Emma Rogers (seven digs, two aces); and Kayla Thomson (three kills, three blocks).
The Lady Devils (13-18) were paced by Hannah Ashley (seven digs); Hanna Chancellor (eight digs); Mia Covington (14 assists, nine digs, three kills, three blocks); Ava Fincher (eight assists, four digs); Chase Mather (seven kills, three digs); Addie McDaniel (four digs); Kennedy Thompson (11 digs); Addie Travis (six kills, two blocks); and Brooklyn Williams (11 kills, three digs, two blocks).
“We just didn’t have everything tonight,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t get going, but the fight in the girls — I was so proud of them. Throughout the season, it’s been the same thing. We had a very rocky start to our season, we played very competitive teams, and every single match I felt like we were in and we weren’t able to get over that hump.
“About halfway through the season, we finally started clicking and we were able to get over that hump and we kept fighting and kept fighting and kept fighting. They fought every point tonight, so for that I can’t be disappointed with my team whatsoever. I’m more than proud of what they did tonight.”
With the win, DC automatically advances to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament — but Bailey noted the challenge her team will face first in winning another district title.
“We know it definitely won’t be easy here on out — not that tonight was easy by any means — but we know that it keeps getting tougher,” she said. “The strongest shall survive, and hopefully we come out as the strongest.
“The senior group, which is pretty much everybody I played, they know that they have one shot and this is it. This is pretty much their last chance to get the job done.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, APOLLO 0
The Lady Aces were met with resistance during a hard-fought second set but nevertheless came away with a 25-18, 26-24, 25-15 win.
“It kind of went the way I knew it would,” said OCHS coach Brian Hardison, who noted that his team was slowed by taking fall break off earlier this month. “... But then we came back and played a game on Friday against Muhlenberg, had a couple of good, hard practices and then came in here and executed.”
Jaiden Grant finished with nine kills and three blocks for Catholic (16-9), while Tyranda Stuart added eight kills with six blocks, Abigail Williams posted eight kills, and Kennedy Murphy passed for 35 assists with three aces and three digs.
Other top performers included Olivia Castlen (six kills, three digs); Emily Christian (19 digs); Isabelle Reisz (nine digs, two aces); Blair Riney (17 digs, seven kills); and Karson Tipmore (14 digs).
“We got a lot of guns,” Hardison added. “We’re one of those teams — last year, we had one huge gun (Cate Sights). This year, we have five really good ones. And with Kennedy throwing the ball around everywhere, I think it makes a big difference. It keeps everybody unbalanced.
“I was pretty happy with our performance. We’ll go in and practice hard tomorrow. We want DC.”
Leaders for Apollo (21-15) included Ella Alvey (nine digs); Abie Butterworth (seven kills, two digs); Kadi Daugherty (three digs); Kaley Dickinson (nine digs); Kelsey Dickinson (four digs); Ava Fazio (nine kills, three blocks); Jennifer Lee (six blocks, four kills); Ahalia Ramirez (21 assists, two digs); and Elise Wilson (three kills).
“It was a great battle between two great teams,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “Catholic is super solid across the board. Different areas, we didn’t execute like we’d like to tonight. That kept us from making some runs when we needed to. Couldn’t have been prouder of the girls, the way they fought.
“From where we started at the beginning of the season, just the progress that we’ve made is almost unimaginable from what we would’ve thought watching our first scrimmage. We won 21 games this season with an extremely young, young team — no seniors — so what we talked about is they need to let this feeling of tonight fuel them in the offseason and next year. Be proud of what we’ve done, but unfinished business, to be continued.”
With the win, Catholic automatically advances to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament but will first meet Daviess County on Wednesday for the district crown.
“I think if you can limit (Newcom) getting so many points, you can beat them,” Hardison said of the Lady Panthers. “They have a lot of other really good players, but they feed off of Josie. We’re going to change some things, as far as our defense, and hopefully it works for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.